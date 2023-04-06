File_Ribbon Cutting 2.jpeg
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Waterfront Family Dentistry.

The event is slated for 11 a.m. April 11 at 255 W Lebanon Road Suite 300. More information about Waterfront Family Dentistry is at waterfrontsmiles.com.

