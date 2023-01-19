Growth continues at Ridgeline Management Company. Ridgeline Management Company would like to announce the addition of The Ridge at Frisco to the Ridgeline Management family. The community, formerly known as Parsons House of Frisco, increases Ridgeline’s presence in its home market of Dallas.
The Ridge at Frisco is a three-story, assisted living community that has served the Frisco area since 2001. The community has a long history of providing senior care to the community at large, and Ridgeline expects to improve that reputation of quality by introducing the signature programs that have been successful across the country.
The addition of The Ridge at Frisco is the fourth community added to the Ridgeline Management Company’s portfolio in recent months. It joins The Peaks at Millcreek in Salt Lake City, Utah, The Ridge at Oregon City in Oregon City, Oregon and Ridge at The Stratford in Phoenix. These communities are a part of an aggressive growth strategy for Ridgeline in 2023. Ridgeline Management continues to actively seek other new partnership opportunities in community ownership, management, development, and construction.
Dallas Stars hire Joanne Lovato as Vice President, Marketing
The Dallas Stars announced recently that Joanne Lovato has been hired as Vice President, Marketing.
Lovato's new role will focus on audience development and ticket sales, corporate partnership activation and strategy and team coverage on the club's digital channels.
"I'm honored to be a part of this world-class organization," said Lovato. "It’s an exciting time here at the Dallas Stars. I look forward to leading our marketing team and helping take our brand to new heights while continuing to engage with our amazing fans."
Lovato joins the Stars after serving as VP of Brand Marketing for Skillz Inc., a California-based mobile games competition platform that is integrated into a number of iOS and Android games. In her role with Skillz Inc., Lovato was tasked with strategic brand development and partnership procurement to drive player consideration and acquisition. While there, she managed a pilot influencer program to help drive platform downloads and engagement.
"Acquiring exceptional talent is key to our organization's continued growth," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Joanne Lovato to the Dallas Stars team. We're confident her unique expertise will further engage our passionate fans and elevate energy around the entire franchise."
Prior to her time at Skillz Inc., Lovato was Head of Brand Marketing for the West Division of PepsiCo Beverages North America. In this role, she led an integrated team across major markets to develop locally relevant campaigns and 360 brand building initiatives for the company’s beverage portfolio. The Los Angeles native also oversaw partner marketing and activation of property and team relationships across sports leagues including venues like So-Fi Stadium and Chase Center, and organizations such as the San Francisco 49ers, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Colorado Avalanche, and the San Jose Sharks, among others.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Shield AI. The ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at 16240 Gateway Path #100.
