Growth continues at Ridgeline Management Company. Ridgeline Management Company would like to announce the addition of The Ridge at Frisco to the Ridgeline Management family. The community, formerly known as Parsons House of Frisco, increases Ridgeline’s presence in its home market of Dallas.

The Ridge at Frisco is a three-story, assisted living community that has served the Frisco area since 2001. The community has a long history of providing senior care to the community at large, and Ridgeline expects to improve that reputation of quality by introducing the signature programs that have been successful across the country.

Joanne Lovato Dallas Stars

Joanne Lovato
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments