Ruiz Food Products, Inc., a frozen food manufacturer specializing in Mexican food products, has acquired the assets of Culinary International, LLC, a contract manufacturer of ready-to-eat frozen and refrigerated Mexican foods. Ruiz Foods acquired the assets of Culinary International through its subsidiary RG1 Holding Co., LLC, and it immediately takes over manufacturing operations of Culinary International’s 75,000 square-foot manufacturing facility located in Vernon, California, and its nearby 43,200 square foot dry goods and cold storage facility. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The acquisition will provide Ruiz Foods with additional exible manufacturing capacity on the West Coast.

It was announced in May that Ruiz Foods would be bringing a regional headquarters to Frisco.  

