Ruiz Food Products, Inc., a frozen food manufacturer specializing in Mexican food products, has acquired the assets of Culinary International, LLC, a contract manufacturer of ready-to-eat frozen and refrigerated Mexican foods. Ruiz Foods acquired the assets of Culinary International through its subsidiary RG1 Holding Co., LLC, and it immediately takes over manufacturing operations of Culinary International’s 75,000 square-foot manufacturing facility located in Vernon, California, and its nearby 43,200 square foot dry goods and cold storage facility. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The acquisition will provide Ruiz Foods with additional exible manufacturing capacity on the West Coast.
It was announced in May that Ruiz Foods would be bringing a regional headquarters to Frisco.
“Culinary International has been a respected and valued supplier for over six years and we are very proud of this long-term relationship,” said Dan Antonelli, President and CEO Ruiz Foods. “Their expertise in producing retail and foodservice frozen Mexican products will enhance our capacity for exible manufacturing on the West Coast. Our commitment to our customers is paramount to our operations and this acquisition will enhance our customer service levels as we leverage our core values of innovation, safety, quality, teamwork, integrity, and respect.”
“We have enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership with Ruiz Foods as a comanufacturer for some of their most important products,” said Robert Sabahat, CEO Culinary International LLC. “Our mutual commitment to food safety and quality will only serve to reinforce their core values and commitments to customer service.”
“We are pleased to announce that Robert Sabahat, CEO of Culinary International, will help lead the transition to Ruiz Foods,” adds Antonelli. “Sean Minooei, who has capably overseen manufacturing operations at the Vernon facility will continue to provide operational oversight as Director of Operations.”
6th PGA National Day of HOPE campaign kicks off
PGA REACH has announced the official start of the PGA National Day of HOPE Campaign benefiting PGA HOPE (Helping our Patriots Everywhere) programs across the country. In its sixth year, PGA National Day of HOPE is a month-long campaign, running now through Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11). This annual campaign celebrates our nation’s heroes who protect our freedom, while raising awareness and support for PGA HOPE.
PGA HOPE is designed to introduce golf to veterans and active-duty military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. PGA REACH and PGA HOPE aspire to create a physically and emotionally healthier veteran community through a six- to eight-week curriculum led by PGA Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency.
The PGA National Day of HOPE campaign launches in conjunction with the 2022 PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week, which is held from Oct. 13-18. Through a longstanding partnership between PGA REACH and Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, 20 veterans, all graduates of local PGA HOPE programs, will participate in an immersive, four-day event that includes advanced golf instruction and wellness training.
“The PGA National Day of HOPE campaign is a great example of the longstanding commitment PGA Professionals have made in serving our veteran community,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “The launch of this annual initiative closely aligns with PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week, which provides in-depth training from PGA Professionals for selected veterans to take back to their communities, so they can help fellow veterans utilize golf as a means of rehabilitation and fun.”
This year, PGA of America Chief Membership Officer John Easterbrook Jr., PGA is serving as Campaign Chair for PGA National Day of HOPE.
“At the core of PGA HOPE is the veteran; golf just happens to be a great vehicle to help the veteran along his or her journey,” says Easterbrook. “I’m so proud of our PGA Professionals across the country who have stepped up to lead a PGA HOPE program in their community. We are encouraging all supporters of the veteran community to give with a purpose this Veteran’s Day.”
To learn more about PGA REACH and how you can support the 2022 National Day of HOPE Campaign, visit p2p.onecause.com/ndoh.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for BitCare Clinic and MedSpa. The ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Oct. 21 at 8837 Lebanon Road #200.
