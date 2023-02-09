Rumble Boxing, the boxing-inspired group workout, announced that its very first location in Frisco would open on Feb. 10 at 4331 Main St.
To celebrate, Rumble Boxing will be offering the Frisco community exclusive membership specials such as buy one class, get one free for first timers. The studio will also host an official grand opening event to follow in March.
Rumble Boxing delivers a 45-minute, 10-round, strength and conditioning group workout, crafted around teardrop-shaped aqua boxing bags and high-intensity strength training circuits.
Rumble Boxing Frisco is owned by husband-and-wife duo, Nate and Karen Nelson. With Karen’s career background in education and fitness training and Nate’s background in the healthcare industry, both owners have an immense passion for health and wellness. The Nelsons are looking forward to offering Frisco a brand new fitness concept that is unlike any other in the community.
For more information about Rumble Boxing West Frisco, visit rumbleboxinggym.com/location/west-frisco, call (972) 532-1679 or email at westfrisco@rumbleboxinggym.com. Stay connected by following @rumbleboxingwestfrisco on Instagram and Facebook.
Children's Health specialty care center opens in Proper
Children’s Health, one of the largest and most prestigious pediatric health care providers in the country and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, announces the opening of Children’s Health Specialty Center Prosper.
The new center, which sits on 75 acres owned by Children’s Health, expands access to care for children and families in Collin and Denton counties. This Specialty Center builds upon the pediatric health system’s commitment to expanding with the pace of this region’s burgeoning pediatric population and continually advancing specialized care for children.
“We are excited about this new addition to our support of this growing area,” said Christopher Durovich, president and CEO of Children’s Health. “This new center is an important next chapter in our ongoing promise to the families of North Texas to provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place to make their lives better.”
Located north of the flagship Northern Market pediatric hospital, Children’s Medical Center Plano, at the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Highway 380 in Prosper, the new three-floor Specialty Center Prosper provides convenient access to a variety of services for children living in communities north of Dallas. The new Specialty Center houses a variety of services, including the Children’s Health Andrews Institute, which provides advanced musculoskeletal, sports medicine, fracture and concussion care with a full-time sports medicine specialist and team of experts available for same-day access for all acute injuries. It also includes a Children’s Health PM Pediatric Urgent Care location, which opened in January; and a large multi-specialty pediatric clinic, including urology, cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, neurology, gastroenterology and ENT/audiology, provided by Children’s Health Medical Group and UT Southwestern Medical Center providers.
“The new Children’s Health Specialty Center Prosper is part of a long-term focus and relationship we have with this area and the people we proudly serve,” said Vanessa Walls, president of the Northern Market for Children’s Health. “This expansion allows us to continue to make world-class, comprehensive care available to more children closer to their homes, and it addresses their growing medical needs as we strengthen and invest in key clinical programs and branches of academic and community care.”
Specialty Center Prosper officially opened on Monday, Feb. 6. Children’s Health is hosting a grand opening ceremony for the center on Thursday, March 2. More details on this event will be provided in the coming weeks.
“We are incredibly pleased to have the high-quality care of Children’s Health with this new Specialty Center,” said Prosper Mayor David Bristol. “As our community continues to grow, providing expert care closer to home is more important than ever. The addition of these services right in our backyard is yet another reason for people to call Prosper home. This new center builds upon the Mayor’s Centers of Excellence in Healthcare and is a cornerstone of that pillar.”
Fowling Warehouse ribbon cutting
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Fowling Warehouse DFW.
The ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at 1714 14th St. Suite 300 in Plano.
