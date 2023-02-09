Rumble Boxing

Rumble Boxing announced that its very first location in Frisco would open on Feb. 10 at 4331 Main St.

 Courtesy photo

Rumble Boxing, the boxing-inspired group workout, announced that its very first location in Frisco would open on Feb. 10 at 4331 Main St.

To celebrate, Rumble Boxing will be offering the Frisco community exclusive membership specials such as buy one class, get one free for first timers. The studio will also host an official grand opening event to follow in March.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments