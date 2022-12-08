Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

According to the state comptroller's office, Frisco received $12,571,400.76 in sales tax collections for the month of October.

The amount is a 16.7% increase over collections from the same time last year. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

