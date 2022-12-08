According to the state comptroller's office, Frisco received $12,571,400.76 in sales tax collections for the month of October.
The amount is a 16.7% increase over collections from the same time last year.
Year to date collections show $126,690,395.84 for Frisco so far, an increase of 24.3% over the same time last year.
First United Bank announces partnership with fintech company
In partnership with financial technology company Finotta, First United Bank is excited to announce the launch of the Financial Journey Guide, a combination of resources that will help the organization better meet its customers’ needs directly in its mobile banking app.
Finotta empowers financial organizations to deliver customers the right experience, service or product at the right time by taking a user-first approach to product development powered by user feedback.
The Financial Journey Guide will provide First United’s consumers with the financial tools they want while supporting them through their financial journey to save money, increase their net worth and improve financial health.
By combining the importance of financial wellness with the fun of gamification, First United’s customers will experience an interactive and engaging way to improve their financial health regardless of their journey.
“Our partnership with Finotta helps us fulfill our purpose of elevating the lives of our customers and communities we serve,” shared Greg Massey, Chairman, and CEO at First United. “The Financial Journey Guide is a tool that can help our customers transform their financial lives. We hope this will give them more time to focus on what’s most important and truly enable them to Spend Life Wisely.”
First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Palmercare Chiropractice Frisco.
The ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at 12020 Teel Pkwy #104.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
