SPIN! Pizza has announced its latest North Texas location in Frisco, offering hand-tossed pizzas, salads and sandwiches.
The location at 4387 Main St. is slated to open in early August, a press release stated.
"We are thrilled to introduce the unique culinary experience of SPIN! Pizza to the Frisco community” CEO Ed Brownell said in a press release. "Our team has poured their passion and expertise into crafting a menu that truly delights the palates of pizza lovers and food enthusiasts. With our uncompromising commitment to quality and genuine hospitality, we are confident that the Frisco location will emerge as the go-to dining destination for families in the area."
PGA of America Partners with Aivot Golf & Sports Management Private Limited
The PGA of America on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Aivot Golf & Sports Management Private Limited, a new entity focused on land acquisition, recreational sports management, and the creation of hotel and residential developments across India.
This strategic collaboration between the PGA of America and Aivot aims to elevate golf in India through the creation of world-class golf courses, golf academies, and state-of-the-art hotel and residential amenities.
Under the partnership, PGA of America and Aivot will work to make a meaningful impact on the Indian golfing community. The collaborative effort will focus on developing new and existing golf infrastructure, providing unparalleled opportunities for aspiring golfers and promoting the sport's accessibility and inclusivity.
Initial developments are scheduled with multiple PGA of America-branded golf facilities located throughout India. These facilities will provide a mix of golf courses, academies and training centers, offering golfers the chance to enhance their skills and learn from top-tier PGA Professionals.
Comprehensive programming designed by the PGA of America and Aivot will cater to golfers of all ages, while offering progressive learning programs for all skill levels. As part of the partnership, local Indian golf professionals working within the PGA of America Golf Academies network will have the opportunity to embark on a rewarding journey towards PGA of America Class A Membership, enriching their careers in the process.
"We’re thrilled to join forces with Aivot as they share in our mission to support the rapidly growing golf community in India through the world-class expertise of PGA of America Professionals," said Arjun Chowdri, PGA of America Chief Administrative and Innovation officer. "The PGA of America Golf Academies will serve as incubators for talent, empowering golfers to go out and experience the game on the many golf courses Aivot will deliver as part of this long-term project."
"We are excited to partner with the PGA of America, an organization renowned for its dedication to golfer development and expanding access to the sport," said Alok Tiwari, Aivot Golf & Sports Management Private Limited CEO. "Together, we will leverage our expertise to revolutionize golfer training — utilizing advanced technologies and development methodologies to empower individuals to excel on and off the course. This partnership will provide a hub for innovation and excellence in golfer development for India. Through collaborative endeavors with strategic partners, we look forward to an inspiring future."
When available, employment opportunities at these facilities will be posted on Jobs.PGA.org.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Brix Holdings/Red Mango x Pizza Jukebox for 2 p.m. July 31. The ceremony will take place at 16066 TX 121 in Frisco, inside Walmart.
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has also scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Smokin Oak Pizza and Taproom for 3 p.m. Aug. 2. The ceremony will take place at 2601 Preston Road, Suite 2221.
