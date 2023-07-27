Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

SPIN! Pizza has announced its latest North Texas location in Frisco, offering hand-tossed pizzas, salads and sandwiches.

The location at 4387 Main St. is slated to open in early August, a press release stated. 


