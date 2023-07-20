Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Sr. Ozzy's Tacos y Mariscos. 

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 24 at 9500 Dallas Parkway, Suite 200. 

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

