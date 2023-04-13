Texas Bank and Trust has announced that Letty Mota has been promoted to wealth and trust officer in its wealth management division and Bryan Niezgoda is now a banking officer and portfolio manager, both based in the bank’s Frisco location.
Mota began her career with Texas Bank and Trust in 2017. She attended Mountain View Community College and graduated from ITI Technical College in Dallas. Mota has been recognized by the state for her involvement with Dallas Independent School District (“DISD”) as PTA president for seven years.
Bryan Niezgoda joined the bank’s Frisco lending team as a credit analyst in 2021 and was promoted to senior credit analyst in 2022. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from Texas Tech University. Niezgoda and his wife live in Dallas and attend Northplace Church in Sachse.
Texas Bank and Trust Company operates 21 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the DFW Metroplex.
Prime Time Dentistry ribbon cutting
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Prime Time Dentistry.
The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, April 24 at 12828 W Eldorado Parkway, Suite 110.
The intersection of music and sports
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce's next "Up Close" event will focus on the intersection of music and sports.
The event, scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, will take place at the Nack Theater (6711 Oak St.)
"Join us as we delve into the thrilling synergy between music and sports and how it's propelling economic growth and creating new business opportunities in the local community," the event page states. "Our expert panelists will explore the influence of music and sports on our community, the economic impact, fan engagement, and cutting-edge trends."
