Texas Bank and Trust has announced that Letty Mota has been promoted to wealth and trust officer in its wealth management division and Bryan Niezgoda is now a banking officer and portfolio manager, both based in the bank’s Frisco location.

Mota began her career with Texas Bank and Trust in 2017. She attended Mountain View Community College and graduated from ITI Technical College in Dallas. Mota has been recognized by the state for her involvement with Dallas Independent School District (“DISD”) as PTA president for seven years. 

