Remy_Toll Brothers.jpg

The Remy, a five-story, 357-unit multifamily rental community in the vibrant Frisco Town Center in the Dallas suburb of Frisco.

 Courtesy of Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and Equity Residential, an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of three new luxury rental communities totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. That includes one community in Frisco. 

Lyle, Remy, and The Settler represent the first three joint ventures in North Texas under the strategic relationship that Toll Brothers and Equity Residential established in 2021. The three communities join the continued expansion of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in Texas, with future communities in the state planned for Austin and Houston.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments