Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and Equity Residential, an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of three new luxury rental communities totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. That includes one community in Frisco.
Lyle, Remy, and The Settler represent the first three joint ventures in North Texas under the strategic relationship that Toll Brothers and Equity Residential established in 2021. The three communities join the continued expansion of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in Texas, with future communities in the state planned for Austin and Houston.
The three new communities currently under construction in North Texas include Remy, a five-story, 357-unit multifamily rental community in the Frisco Town Center. The site is located at the intersection of Gordon and Church streets. Remy broke ground in February 2022 and is anticipated to open in Fall 2023.
“Dallas-Fort Worth is a dynamic market with a growing population of the affluent renter demographic that we are interested in capturing. We are expanding our presence in the market and believe that these properties will make excellent additions to our existing portfolio there,” said Benjamin Stoll, Equity Residential’s Senior Vice President of Development. “We are delighted to be partnering with the highly capable team at Toll Brothers and feel that these developments are a terrific start to a strategic partnership that will be very beneficial for both Equity Residential and Toll Brothers.”
Through the partnership between Toll Brothers and Equity Residential, the parties initially intend to focus on selectively acquiring and developing sites for apartment rental communities in specific metro markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, where both parties have a significant or growing presence. Under the partnership, Equity Residential has committed to invest 75% of the equity for each selected project and Toll Brothers will invest 25%. It is expected that each project will also be financed with approximately 60% leverage. Equity Residential will have the option to acquire each property upon stabilization. The parties have targeted an initial minimum co-investment of approximately $750 million in combined equity, or nearly $1.9 billion capacity, assuming 60% leverage.
These joint venture projects join a growing portfolio of Toll Brothers Apartment Living apartment communities across North Texas, including Aster, a 22-story, 270-unit luxury high-rise in Dallas, and Ferro, a four-story, 383-unit luxury apartment community in Plano.
