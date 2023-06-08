Toyota stadium file.jpg

Toyota Stadium and Soccer Center announced on June 1 that tours of the complex are now available to the general public.

The stadium and soccer center, located in Frisco, serves as home to FC Dallas and its world-renowned academy. It is also home to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, the Frisco Bowl, the FCS National Championship and more.  

