By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Applications for the 10th annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best are open until 5 p.m. April 6. 

The annual initiative is an open call for locally owned, small food, beverage and general merchandise suppliers to have their items considered for placement on H-E-B shelves and $25,000 in their pocket, according to the H-E-B website.

