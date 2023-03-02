Applications for the 10th annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best are open until 5 p.m. April 6.
The annual initiative is an open call for locally owned, small food, beverage and general merchandise suppliers to have their items considered for placement on H-E-B shelves and $25,000 in their pocket, according to the H-E-B website.
GameSquare, an international gaming and esports company, on Monday announced gaming and pop culture phenomenon Tyler "Ninja" Blevins as its Chief Innovation Officer.
As CIO, Blevins will tap his rich experience as an innovator in content to lead the company's efforts in pursuing emerging growth opportunities. This includes launching Ninja Labs, a GameSquare incubator to ideate and develop first-of-its-kind concepts and products directly focused on connecting with youth culture.
"I want to build the next big thing in gaming, and I found that in GameSquare. Justin and the team have put together a world-class platform that will help me innovate and create engaging experiences to inspire the next generation of streamers and leave a lasting impact on the industry," said Blevins. "I'm looking forward to partnering with GameSquare creators, brands, agencies, players, and most importantly fans to pursue some exciting new projects with Ninja Labs."
Core to Blevins' mandate as CIO is to helm Ninja Labs, GameSquare's new innovation hub. Informed by his own experience popularizing gaming culture, Blevins will utilize Ninja Labs to curate disruptive strategies, pursue new business opportunities, and explore next-gen technologies to accelerate the industry's growth within pop culture. With the support of GameSquare's merchandising, marketing and content creation resources, Ninja Labs will serve as an innovation pipeline for the research and development of consumer products, original IP, and more. GameSquare partners will also be able to leverage Ninja Labs for future collaborations to connect with young consumers.
The 2023 Frisco HR Summit is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to noon on March 30 at the Collin College Conference Center - Frisco Campus (9700 Wade Blvd.).
This summit is packed with information from local Human Resource experts. The sessions are relevant not only to HR professionals but also to small to medium business owners and any professionals that lead people. HR professionals have the opportunity to earn 3.0 CE credits.
