BODYBAR Pilates (BODYBAR) will officially open to the public in Frisco on Sept. 12 at 7932 Preston Road.
The new BODYBAR location introduces the Reformer Pilates studio concept to Collin and Denton counties and is also the first of two studios to open for local co-owners, David and Janet Stanley.
“Janet and I are thrilled to bring a one-of-a-kind workout concept that combines strength, flexibility and cardio for all skill levels to our local community,” said Stanley. “We fell in love with BODYBAR because it offers inclusive workouts for any fitness level, allowing a community of individuals dedicated to improving their overall health and happiness to come together during the week in the pursuit of reaching their personal goals. As a bonus, it provides us with the opportunity to own a business while maintaining our active lifestyle, which is important to us. We can’t wait to start building our BODYBAR family here in Frisco."
H-E-B announces open date in Frisco
The morning of Sept. 21 will mark a new era for Frisco.
H-E-B announced on Labor Day that its much-anticipated flagship Frisco store at 4800 Main Street will open its doors at 6 a.m. that Wednesday.
Customers can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup starting at 1 a.m. Sept. 19. Pickup can be scheduled for either opening day or for up to 14 days in advance, the company stated in a Monday press release.
The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days per week.
The 111,000-squre-foot store will include a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Healthy Kids Pediatrics. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at 5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste. 2300.
