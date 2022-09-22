Frisco Water Tower

Buffalo Wild Wings GO opened recently in Frisco at 8244 FM 423, Suite 300. The GO location is the brand’s second in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. GO is a new takeout and delivery-focused model for Buffalo Wild Wings designed to offer the brand’s award-winning chicken wings and 26 signature sauces and seasoning options, plus a few other fan favorites. The new location will also bring 25 of full-time and part-time jobs to the community.

“I am thrilled to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in Frisco, TX,” said Lyle Tick, President, Buffalo Wild Wings. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly over the past two years as guests across America enjoyed our award-winning wings, sauces and other menu items at home. With great deals every day of the week on wings and bundles at GO, customers have one more way to enjoy our wings for any occasion, from game day lunch to family dinner.” 

