Buffalo Wild Wings GO opened recently in Frisco at 8244 FM 423, Suite 300. The GO location is the brand’s second in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. GO is a new takeout and delivery-focused model for Buffalo Wild Wings designed to offer the brand’s award-winning chicken wings and 26 signature sauces and seasoning options, plus a few other fan favorites. The new location will also bring 25 of full-time and part-time jobs to the community.
“I am thrilled to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in Frisco, TX,” said Lyle Tick, President, Buffalo Wild Wings. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly over the past two years as guests across America enjoyed our award-winning wings, sauces and other menu items at home. With great deals every day of the week on wings and bundles at GO, customers have one more way to enjoy our wings for any occasion, from game day lunch to family dinner.”
The Frisco GO location will feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, and limited seating. This location will offer traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs.
Unique to the Buffalo Wild Wings GO format, guests who order ahead will be able to pick up their meal from individual takeout lockers, providing a contactless and hassle-free experience.
The FriscoGO location at 8244 FM 423will be open 11 a.m.–11 p.m.Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–midnightFriday-Saturday. For more information or to place a Buffalo Wild Wings GO order, please visit www.buffalowildwings.com/en/bww-go.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled multiple ribbon cuttings for the upcoming week:
A ribbon cutting for RockBox Fitness Frisco has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at 6363 Dallas Pkwy #111.
A ribbon cutting for Chill Joy has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at 6700 Stonebrook Pkwy #106.
A ribbon cutting for ZENITH Injury Relief & Wellness Clinic has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at 16100 State Hwy 121 #110
Leadership Frisco Class XXVI members named
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has announced the members of its 2022-23 Leadership Frisco class members. The nine-month community leadership program aims to develop a pool of qualified, highly motivated individuals interested in expanding their leadership skills, deepening their sense of civic responsibility, and becoming more involved in the Frisco community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.