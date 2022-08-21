Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 82F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 11:31 am
Conference to bring $700K to Frisco
Frisco is slated to host the 149th annual State Firemen's and Fire Marshal Convention in 2025. The event is slated to bring in $700,544 in economic impact to Frisco.
Efforts to secure the event included a partnership between the fire department and Visit Frisco.
New chamber members
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has released a list of its newest members as of July 2022:
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled two ribbon cuttings for the upcoming week.
