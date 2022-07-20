The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has shared details about the 5-star corporate challenge scheduled for Nov. 11.
The Frisco 5-Star Corporate Challenge, which began as a Leadership Frisco class project, pits local businesses against each other in a friendly competition while promoting team-building, business-to-business networking, and corporate wellness. It is not necessarily the most athletic team that wins! The much-talked-about Lip Sync Battle and the videos that live forever are a favorite.
After celebrating ribbon cuttings this week, ER Texas of Frisco has announced that it will offer free school physicals from 12-4 p.m. July 21. The business is located at 16300 SH 121 in Frisco.
5-star golf tournament
The FriscoChamber of Commerce golf tournament provides the opportunity for local businesses to build positive relationships within the business community and reward employees with a day out of the office. In addition to playing in the tournament, local businesses are participating as tent sponsors, banner sponsors, player gift bag donors, and volunteers. The event is slated for Oct. 31. More information is at friscochamber.com/golf-tournament/
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
