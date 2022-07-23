Frisco will be hosting a kickoff party for the five-day innovation event, Dallas Startup Week.
The kickoff, scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Aug. 7 at 3800 Gaylord Parkway, will bring together the entrepreneurial community to celebrate the start of Dallas Startup Week. The event is hosted by the Frisco Economic Development Corporation and is co-hosted by Baylor Scott & White, The Cannon and Mass Challenge. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney will serve as a special guest.
The event is limited in capacity. Attendees can register at this link.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for COMHOME Technology Solutions for 2 p.m. July 25 at 6843 Main St.
The Chamber has also scheduled a ribbon cutting for Restored Path Detox at 11777 Lebanon Road. The event is at 3 p.m. July 26.
Housing trends for June
The Collin County Association of Realtors (CCAR) reports that homes continued to sell quickly and for more money than one year ago despite an increase in housing inventory.
Collin County had 23.8% more new listings in June compared to the year prior (2,590 vs. 2,092), providing homebuyers with 67.0% more home inventory to choose from than one year ago. Just enough homes on the market to last 1.9 months—a 91.2% increase from one year ago. A market is considered balanced when there is a 6-month supply of homes for sale.
However, increased inventory did little to slow the pace or sales price in June as homes remained on the market for 17 days before going under contract for 105.0% of their original list price. At the closing table, homebuyers paid a median sales price of $575,000, 30.5% more than a year ago.
The area had 7.5% fewer homes that went under contract compared to the year prior, a recent trend previously attributed to a lack of inventory that may now be ascribed to other contributing factors such as rising interest rates.
“Some home buyers could no longer qualify to buy a home with increased interest rates. For other buyers, the additional inventory and slightly decreased competition was exactly the edge they needed to get the home of their dreams,” said CCAR President Marissa Benat.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
