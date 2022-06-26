Frisco Water Tower
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for a Total Care at 5245 Preston Road. The event is scheduled for 3-3:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Good Days 2022 Chronic Disease Day Kickoff Event

Local community members, caregivers, healthcare advocates, government representatives and business leaders are invited to join a special Chronic Disease Day kickoff event and luncheon hosted by the national non-profit Good Days' at their headquarters in Frisco, Texas this coming July 8, 2022.

Chronic Disease Day is led by Good Days each year and receives widespread support in Texas and across the country. Using peoples’ stories and voices, Chronic Disease Day advocates to lower the number of preventable illnesses, advance access to care for unpreventable conditions, and build healthier communities. Good Days is a national non-profit charitable organization that lifts the burdens of chronic illness through assistance, advocacy, and awareness. Learn about Chronic Disease Day events, landmark lightings and resources at www.chronicdiseaseday.org

Innovation luncheon

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host an Innovation Luncheon on September 23.

"We’ll be discussing what Frisco and the private sector are doing in regard to innovation, and how we can work together to innovate in ways that will benefit our community," the chamber website states. 

More information at friscochamber.com

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

