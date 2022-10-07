Lacrosse Unlimited, the world’s largest lacrosse equipment supplier, announced this week the opening of its 47th store, located in the Preston Village Shopping Center in north Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The new store is located at 8600 Preston Road Suite 106 in Plano — close to the border of Frisco.
Founded in 1990 by avid lacrosse players the DeSimone Family and headquartered in Edgewood, New York, Lacrosse Unlimited has emerged as the leading global retailer of men’s and women’s lacrosse equipment, apparel, and footwear. The company currently operates 47 locations in 14 states. This is the company's third retail store to open in Texas, following in the footsteps of the company’s Austin and Houston locations.
“We’re so excited to be opening a third retail store here in the state of Texas,” said company Founder and CEO, Joe DeSimone. “Whether you’re a seasoned lacrosse pro looking for some new gear, or a beginner just starting out, our fully stocked store has all the latest helmets, sticks, uniforms, and protective equipment for athletes, coaches, and fans of the sport.”
Hours of operation are: Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ribbon cuttings for this week
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled two ribbon cuttings for the upcoming week.
A ceremony for Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist has been scheduled for noon on Oct. 12 at 12500 Lebanon Road, Ste 104.
A ceremony for Bike Mart Prosper - Hollyhock has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at 16702 Hollyhock Road.
Chamber announces new members
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce celebrated its newest group of members this week. New members include:
@properties | Christie’s International Real Estate
Millennium Smiles
PPG Frisco, LLC (Peerless Production Group)
Prime Time Dentistry
First US Floors
Healthcare Heroes PLLC
Striped Box Boutique
WM Contracting Roofing and Remodeling
AC Pros
Lawley Head Media, LLC
PBNJ Solutions LLC
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices A Action Realtors
EOS Worldwide – Plano
Aqua Periit Restoration
Benchmark Factors, LLC
American Mortgage Company
Blingle of Frisco
Stage Corps, LLC
Crimson Coward
Yummytecture Dessert LLC
Frisco Modern Dentistry
Frisco Dental Studio
High Performance Restoration, LLC
Didi Marketing Collective
Origin Bank – Frisco
SheJobs – Women Focused Job Portal
Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist
Panther Creek Dental
