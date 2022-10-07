image.png
Lacrosse Unlimited, the world’s largest lacrosse equipment supplier, announced this week the opening of its 47th store, located in the Preston Village Shopping Center in north Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The new store is located at 8600 Preston Road Suite 106 in Plano — close to the border of Frisco.

Founded in 1990 by avid lacrosse players the DeSimone Family and headquartered in Edgewood, New York, Lacrosse Unlimited has emerged as the leading global retailer of men’s and women’s lacrosse equipment, apparel, and footwear. The company currently operates 47 locations in 14 states. This is the company's third retail store to open in Texas, following in the footsteps of the company’s Austin and Houston locations.

