Ruiz Foods donates $5,000 to Frisco Family Services
Local nonprofit Frisco Family Services received a $5,000 check on June 22 from Ruiz Foods.
Ruiz Foods launched the Ruiz Cares Program company-wide in 2015. This initiative encourages community service among Ruiz team members and supports the efforts of giving back. This program makes it possible for Ruiz team members to focus on individual area non-profits they personally wish to help. Ruiz team members provide hundreds of hours of community service. The company provides the monetary assistance needed for the project.
Over 20 members of the Ruiz Foodservice Division volunteered at The Market and the Frisco Retail Store on June 22.
The donation comes after Ruiz Foods announced the opening of its Frisco regional office in May.
Former Frisco ISD assistant principal named principal of Prestonwood Christian Academy North Lower School in Prosper
The Prestonwood Christian Academy School System has announced Kristan Williams as the new PCA North Lower School Principal.
Williams comes to PCA North from Frisco ISD’s Maus Middle School, where she has served as an assistant principal since 2018. She has over 10 years of experience in education, serving in roles of teacher, team leader, instructional coach, curriculum writer and administrator.
“Kristan Williams is a dynamic leader full of energy and passion for Kingdom Impact,” PCA School System Superintendent Dr. Michael Goddard said. “She brings to PCA North a strong Biblical Worldview, as well as a love for students and teachers.”
Williams has also been a longtime volunteer at Vacation Bible School, working exclusively with Pre-K to 2nd grade students.
“I am ecstatic about serving and working with students, parents and staff at the PCA North campus as the Lower School Principal,” Williams said. “I am truly honored to rub shoulders with such a high-capacity team of educational professionals who offer their best gifts and talents to share the Gospel and cultivate positive learning experiences.”
Prior to her role as Assistant Principal at Maus Middle School, Williams was a Science Instructional Coach and Teacher there for three years. She was also the school’s Campus Improvement Team Chairperson and National Junior Honor Society Sponsor. She began her career as a Science and Math Lab teacher at Frisco ISD’s Vandeventer Middle School and quickly became a Team Leader and Student Achievement Committee Chairperson.
At the district level, Williams was a curriculum writer for five years. She also served on the district’s Improvement Team and Diversity Task Force. Williams has Texas Principal, Texas Teacher Evaluation Support System Appraiser and Texas Superintendent certifications. She is a member of the Texas Association for Secondary School Principals, Texas Association of School Administrators and Phi Delta Kappa Honor Society.
Williams earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas Tech University and a Masters of Education from the University of North Texas (UNT). She is currently pursuing her doctorate from UNT.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled two ribbon cuttings for the upcoming week.
- A ribbon cutting for Shawarma Press is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 5 at 6363 Dallas Parkway No. 107.
- A ribbon cutting for ER of Texas is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 6 at 16300 TX-121.
