The Wakeland High School band was a part of festivities on Sept. 9 to ring in the grand reopening of a Kroger store in Frisco. 

Texas Health Hospital Frisco’s Environmental Services is a recipient of the Department of the Year award from the Association for Health Care Environment (AHE). The national honor recognizes high-level work maintaining a hospital’s safety and cleanliness and its continued commitment to customer satisfaction.

Texas Health Frisco’s award is in the category of hospitals with less than 250 beds.

