Texas Health Hospital Frisco recently put the finishing touches on the new sixth floor. The $23.6 million build-out adds 30 beds (16 medical/surgical, 14 intensive care unit) and two operating suites.
“The additional space will give us flexibility and help meet the growing needs of patients in Collin and Denton counties,” said Brett Lee, president of Texas Health Frisco.
Construction of the sixth floor began in November 2021. The new floor is designated for gynecology, spine, urology and bariatrics patients.
“The expansion allows us to have a dedicated ICU, so we can be more efficient with our staffing and provide a more supportive patient care environment,” Lee said.
Texas Health Frisco, which shares its campus with a UT Southwestern medical office building, opened in December 2019 with 63 beds, seven floors and six OR suites. At the time, Texas Health left the sixth and seventh floors empty for future growth knowing that.
Frisco is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Metroplex. Births have increased about 11% compared to the previous year and OR volumes are up 16% year to date compared to 2021, Lee said.
Inpatient beds for trauma and surgical patients are also in high demand, growing about 10% a month, Lee added.
With the additional floor now open, the hospital is also planning to bring three new bariatric surgeons onto the hospital’s medical staff later this year.
Frisco to host Collin County forecast summit
Stefanie Wagoner, director of Business Retention and Expansion with the Frisco Economic Development Corporation, will be among multiple speakers at the forthcoming Collin County Forecast summit hosted by REDNews. The event, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 14, will be hosted in a hybrid fashion from Stonebriar Country Club, 5050 Country Club Drive.
Other speakers include David Craig of Craig International, Rex Glendenning of Rex Real Estate and Scott Armstrong of Gensler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.