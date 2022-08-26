texas health 1.jpg
Texas Health Hospital Frisco recently put the finishing touches on the new sixth floor. The $23.6 million build-out adds 30 beds (16 medical/surgical, 14 intensive care unit) and two operating suites.

“The additional space will give us flexibility and help meet the growing needs of patients in Collin and Denton counties,” said Brett Lee, president of Texas Health Frisco.

