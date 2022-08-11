Cowboys Night scheduled at The Star
The public is invited to watch the Dallas Cowboys practice during Training Camp at The Star presented by American Airlines. Open practices will take place for back-to-back nights at 6 p.m. on both Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Ford Center at The Star.
The Star has scheduled Cowboys Night for Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. which will celebrate the return of the team to The Star in Frisco. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Doors to Ford Center will be open to the public starting at 4:45 p.m.
The opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6 p.m. open practice session.
Cowboys Night will be broadcast live from 6-8 p.m. on TXA 21 and will be hosted by Bill Jones and Isaiah Stanback with segments featuring all the writers from DallasCowboys.com including Nick Eatman, Rob Phillips, Kyle Youmans, Patrik Walker and Mickey Spagnola.
Rodeo Goat opens in Frisco
Toshiba announces innovation and incubation hub in Frisco
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is establishing a strategic presence in Frisco, Texas, to attract high-tech talent and technology partners for developing new solutions and incubating future innovation. As a hub for the company’s initiatives to meet the growing demand to reimagine the store of the future, the expanded footprint will:
- Accelerate the company’s growth strategy through investments in cloud development, computer vision and retail IoT
- Increase the company’s commitment to technology partnerships to incubate new retail innovation
- Broaden capital investments, including a new team dedicated to mergers & acquisition
Supporting its investment in digital retail transformation, Toshiba is recruiting people with cloud, microservices, and edge computing skills to drive innovation and development of its ELERA™ unified commerce platform, enabling the evolving technology needs of the world's largest retailers. The company is also expanding its collaboration with innovators who have best-in-class solutions that demonstrate unique value to retailers.
Toshiba will initially bring 50 new jobs to the area in 2022, with plans to triple that number over the next two years.
"We are thrilled to welcome Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Frisco," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. "Toshiba's research and development expansion brings new corporate innovation jobs that will provide great opportunities for Frisco residents and further expand our tech ecosystem. This is a big win for Frisco and adds another internationally recognized brand to our rapidly growing portfolio of top-tier companies."
The company's Durham, North Carolina location continues to serve as the global headquarters driving these global investments and growth strategies. The greater Dallas area was a strategic choice for the company's expansion because it is a central hub enabling rapid connectivity to our other development centers in Raleigh/Durham, Guadalajara, Mexico, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, and cities across Europe.
The Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions office is in Hall Park – 3201 Dallas Parkway, Suite 600, Frisco, Texas 75034. The sixth-floor 14,341 square foot space features 15 offices, four conference rooms, 51 workstations, a break area, and a lounge. Additionally, employees will have access to Hall Park's amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness facility, cafe, lounge, walking trails, electric vehicle charging stations, and more.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has two ribbon cuttings scheduled for the upcoming week.
A ribbon cutting for Delta Life Fitness is scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at 2772 Stonebrook Parkway Suite 500.
A ribbon cutting for Metroplex Medical Centres is scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at 10050 Legacy Drive Suite 400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.