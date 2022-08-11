The Star
Rick Rogers / Frisco Enterprise / Star Local Media

Cowboys Night scheduled at The Star 

The public is invited to watch the Dallas Cowboys practice during Training Camp at The Star presented by American Airlines. Open practices will take place for back-to-back nights at 6 p.m. on both Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Ford Center at The Star.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments