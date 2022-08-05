New strategic plan in the works for Frisco Chamber of Commerce
During Tuesday night's Frisco City Council meeting, Tony Felker, president and CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, told city officials that a new strategic plan is in the works.
While more information will be shared about specific initiatives, Felker said, overall the chamber remains focused on being problem solvers and on advocacy.
"After that, we're going to be leaning into three main areas: workforce issues, small business ecosystem, nonprofit assistance, and then financial literacy will be wrapped around all of those issues," Felker said.
Currently, he said, the chamber is working on specific initiatives and baseline measurements, as well as planning for progress over time.
Chamber welcomes new Government Relations Director
During the same meeting, Felker introduced the chamber's new Director of Government Relations, Maureen Johns-Griffin.
Felker said Johns-Griffin comes with a chamber background, governmental affairs background and communications background.
"I just look forward to working with all of you to help protect and promote our wonderful business environment here," Johns-Griffin told council members.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Blue Star Smiles at 3101 Preston Road Ste. 500. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 12.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
