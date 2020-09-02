Local businesses, individuals and sports teams have come together to provide personal protective equipment and gifts for Frisco ISD teachers.
Operation Better Together, an effort to give teachers back-to-school kits, raised over $70,000 in donations, according to a press release. The effort, initiated by Frisco-based management consulting company Altair Global, began when one Altair Global employee felt a calling to help Frisco teachers, Altair Global CEO Chad Sterling said. The effort has been in the works for about a month, he said.
“We have lots of employees that are here in this area, and we sensed the decisions that employees were having to make about whether to go back, put their kids in school or not in school, and it’s kind of a no-win situation, really, right now,” Sterling said.
The company looked at how to assist schools and ease the anxiety that employees were feeling, Sterling said.
“We just thought, ‘Gosh, if we can equip them with PPE and maybe just reduce some of the feelings that the teachers and administrators are having, that ultimately would be good for our employees,” he said.
The effort grew from one company into a collective project comprising over 20 local businesses and individuals, resulting in 4,500 gifts to be put together and delivered to Frisco ISD teachers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
“We started small, with one or two schools, and then we brought in some friends and partners that are in the area, and it all of a sudden blossomed to where we could support every school in Frisco,” Sterling said.
That includes Corinth-based electric and gas distribution company CoServ, which provided gifts, services and assistance in spreading the word to gain resources and donations, according to a press release.
Frisco-based sports teams also joined in on the effort, including FC Dallas, the Frisco Roughriders and the Texas Legends, Sterling said.
Operation Better Together will provide hand sanitizer, masks and gloves to teachers, as well as supplies. Sterling said that included pens and pencils, as well as gift cards.
“But the most important thing is the PPE,” he said.
Sterling said BENDT Distilling Co., which is based in Lewisville, provided the hand sanitizer. While the distillery usually manufactures spirits, it has altered its production line to help during the pandemic, he said.
Sterling said there will be at least one mask provided per classroom. While most teachers will already have a mask, the one provided could be used for students who might forget a mask or have an issue with their own, Sterling said.
“That way, everybody has at least one,” he said.
Volunteers put the gift bags together on Tuesday, and gifts are set to be delivered on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.