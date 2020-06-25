Fireworks copy Frisco
Frisco announced Wednesday that multiple events for its Independence Day celebrations had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planned July 4 fireworks show will still go on, according to a city press release.

Other events, including the 5K race and festival, have been cancelled. Events had originally been scheduled to continue with social distancing and public health measures in place.

“Given the rising number of active (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations throughout North Texas, we’re moving forward with an abundance of caution to help keep our city safe,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said, according to the press release. “We’re going to host a fireworks show like none we’ve seen before here in Frisco. United we’ll stand, at least six feet apart, which has become the 2020 way of doing things. We’re excited to celebrate America’s birthday and our independence.”

The cancellations come as record numbers of hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic have afflicted the state in the midst of reopening efforts.

The July 4 fireworks show, hosted by the city and FC Dallas, will begin at 9:30 p.m. Viewers can go to four parking lots to watch in person: the Tundra Platinum, Camry Gold Lot, Corolla Red Lots and Highlander Green Lots, according to the press release.

“All patrons are encouraged to stay in their vehicles,” the release stated, “however, those who venture outside vehicles should social distance at least six feet from people not in their party.”

The show will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Facebook page.

