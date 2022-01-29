Two Frisco City Council candidates will head to a runoff following a special election that took place on Saturday.
Frisco residents will once again be going to the ballot to select a Place 5 City Council member since none of the three candidates vying for the spot was able to get 50% or more of the votes Saturday.
Laura Rummel and Tracie Shipman will face off in an upcoming runoff election. According to election numbers from Collin and Denton counties, Rummel won 46% of the votes while Shipman won 40.8%.
The third candidate, Sai Krishna, garnered 13.3% of the votes.
Denton County reported 2,633 of the votes for the Saturday election. Rummel garnered 56.7% of the Denton Votes while Shipman won 37.3%.
Collin County reported 2,465 votes for Saturday’s election. Shipman garnered 44.5% percent of the Collin County votes while Rummel garnered 34.3%.
