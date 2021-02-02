Former Frisco Mayor Bob Warren attributes his longevity in part to eating oatmeal every day for breakfast.
“That and the Lord has blessed me,” he said.
Frisco officials, the Heritage Association of Frisco and local community members came together Sunday at The Grove at Frisco Commons to celebrate Warren’s 100th birthday. City officials and local community members brought signs, balloons and in one case bubbles as part of a birthday parade and celebration for Warren.
The event also brought together a string of former mayors who had served on the dais after Warren ended his term.
“Obviously what you’ve done for this community, what you’ve done for Frisco has left a lasting legacy,” current Mayor Jeff Cheney said at the event. “Certainly all of us here behind me have followed in your footsteps, learned a lot from the bricks that you laid, the foundation that you laid to help build Frisco (into) what it is.”
Former Frisco Mayor Maher Maso said the city’s recent mayors have all had the same basic foundation that Warren put into place. He also said Warren’s main goal was quality of life for residents.
“Mayor Warren led by example,” Maso said. “He’s what a true leader is. In today’s world, as we all know, sometimes elected officials, all they want to be is in the news. They just want to see their name on Twitter or on the media, and the difference is Mayor Warren led by example.”
Warren served as Frisco’s mayor from 1989 to 1996 and had been a city councilman before that. Under his leadership, the Frisco City Council compiled the city’s first comprehensive plan and was one of the first municipalities in the state to dedicate a half-cent sales tax toward economic development with voter approval.
Warren also helped to bring in the Stonebriar Center, an economic victory for Frisco, fought to bring Collin College to the city and helped establish the Frisco Heritage Association.
Cheney presented a city proclamation on Sunday recognizing Warren and his contributions. Donna Schmittler, Heritage Association of Frisco president, presented a painted portrait of Warren and announced that a tree had been planted to celebrate him.
“We chose a Texas Live oak because it’s a native of Texas and it lives to be more than 100 years old,” she said.
Warren said he had been blessed with the gathering.
“I just appreciate it, what all of you are doing and have done with the city and for our country,” he said. “Thank you.”
