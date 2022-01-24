A local high school band has been recognized by the city of Frisco for its state- and national-level achievements.
Mayor Jeff Cheney declared Jan. 18 as “Hebron High School Marching Band Day” to honor the students and directors who were named 6A state UIL Marching Band Champions. The band traveled to Pasadena, California during the school winter break to perform as one of 24 bands in the Tournament of Roses’ Rose parade on Jan. 1.
The annual parade has historically seen hundreds of thousands of spectators and millions of viewers.
Hebron High School’s marching band is one of six Dallas-area bands invited to perform in the parade since 1970, according to the Frisco proclamation.
Frisco residents who are in the Hebron High School band were present at the meeting as Cheney presented the proclamation.
“Believe it or not, there’s a lot of people that don’t realize that part of Frisco goes to Lewisville ISD, that multiple school districts serve this community and Lewisville ISD is one of our great partners in education,” Cheney said. “And so we just wanted to celebrate your success.”
Andy Sealy, director of bands at Hebron High School and a Frisco resident, said about 50 families have students in the school’s band program.
“This was quite an undertaking for us as a program, but a lot of fundraising, a lot of individual efforts, a lot of corporate efforts,” Sealy said. “We’re very honored to be a part of your community and very honored for this recognition this evening and thank you so much for your support in our journey.”
