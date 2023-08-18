Music on main file.jpg

Music programming in Frisco includes the Music on Main project produced by nonprofit Melody of Hope

 Courtesy of Melody of Hope

Frisco celebrated a milestone for its support of the arts on Tuesday.

On Aug. 15, Frisco’s city council approved a new contract with the Frisco Arts Foundation awarding $298,400 for the arts tourism grant program. The grant, funded by a percentage of the city’s hotel occupancy tax, goes to nonprofit arts organizations that offer programs benefiting Frisco citizens and increasing arts tourism in the city. The Frisco Arts Foundation facilitates the vetting process for the grant program.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

