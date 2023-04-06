In the midst of a Frisco City Council meeting, a man sporting a cowboy hat and a guitar took to the dais and began to sing.
The singer, Coffey Anderson, was there to fill the room with music as Frisco officially became the 42nd community in Texas to receive a Music Friendly Texas designation from the state. Tuesday night marked a ceremonial recognition of Frisco’s new designation, which came as a presentation of a state certificate during the April 4 city council meeting.
Chip Adams, community relations and outreach specialist with the Texas Music Office, said in order for cities to become certified, they must identify a liaison, host a workshop with the community, develop an advisory board that regularly discusses the local music industry and develop a local music industry database that is shared with the state.
“Once this is all said and done, it’s more than just a certificate,” Adams said. “We have constant communication with each city to make sure we know what’s happening in Frisco. We also connect all of our cities. What we’ve built is a first-of-its-kind connected network of music cities. This has never been done before. And so this way our cities can share best practices and learn from each other.”
“A city becomes what we talk about,” Councilmember Tammy Meinershagen said Tuesday. “And we have started as Sports City, USA, and we’ve done an amazing job. Our business community is strong, our education system is very strong, but now we are opening the door to the renaissance era in Frisco.”
“This designation of being a music-friendly community, I know that means a lot to our local musicians who have been in our city for a very long time doing what you do, changing the world in your way, and that’s exactly what we want to have grow, and it’s going to get even bigger and bigger, “Meinershagen added Tuesday. “But thank you to everybody that worked on this, to brand our city in the arts now. So I just look forward to seeing more and more grow from this, and really all of this means we see you, we value you, we hear you, and you are Frisco.”
