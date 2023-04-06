music friendly.jpg

Singer-songwriter Coffey Anderson took to the dais Tuesday night to sing as Frisco officially became the 42nd community in Texas to receive a Music Friendly Texas designation from the state.

In the midst of a Frisco City Council meeting, a man sporting a cowboy hat and a guitar took to the dais and began to sing.

The singer, Coffey Anderson, was there to fill the room with music as Frisco officially became the 42nd community in Texas to receive a Music Friendly Texas designation from the state. Tuesday night marked a ceremonial recognition of Frisco’s new designation, which came as a presentation of a state certificate during the April 4 city council meeting.

music friendly 2.jpg

 “Our business community is strong, our education system is very strong, but now we are opening the door to the renaissance era in Frisco,” Frisco City Council Member Tammy Meinershagen said Tuesday. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments