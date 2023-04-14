At Grace Church in downtown Frisco, candidates running in local elections for Frisco Mayor, Frisco City Council, the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees and the Collin College Board of Trustees took the stage during the Frisco Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum Thursday evening.
The forum was presented in partnership with the Frisco ISD Council of PTAs, and moderated by Neil Foote, associate dean of research, external affairs and community engagement with the University of North Texas at Frisco, and Audrey Henvey, news reporter with the Frisco Enterprise and Star Local Media.
The forum concluded with both candidates running for Frisco Mayor — incumbent Jeff Cheney who is running for his third and final term as mayor and challenger Mark Piland, former Frisco Fire Chief — taking the stage.
During his opening statement, Piland told those in attendance and watching the live stream online that his vision for Frisco is simple, "we want to give residents back this government in the city of Frisco. We want transparency in our government. We want responsible development. We want our residents heard. We want reinvestment in Frisco. We want public safety to have the right number of police officers and firefighters. We also want to return the relationships we need with our county, state and local officials, those relationships needs to be bolstered up. In addition to that, we are looking for campaign finance reform and ethics to oversee our council and elected officials. These are things that we believe are necessary in the city. We want to return good government to this city, and we also want to have statesmanship. We need to return this government back to the city of Frisco like it was years ago, and have some decorum, honesty and integrity in our government."
During his opening statement, Cheney told the audience it "has been my honor" to serve the community for the past 15 years, both as mayor of Frisco and prior to that as a member of the Frisco City Council.
"It has been part of what our family has become," Cheney said. "And there is one thing that all candidates you have heard from tonight agree on, they all have have come up here and said that they love living in Frisco. And that is why I am running for mayor again, and that is why I am running again because my family loves living in Frisco and we are committed to keeping this city the one we all love. We have to be a safe community, and have a heavy focus on public safety. We have leaned in really heavy for quality of life components, doing things like a $60 million state-of-the-art library and investing $300 million into parks and trails and other quality of life components, moving into a renaissance age of being into more arts and culture. We have leaned in heavy for infrastructure, doing more projects than we have ever done before and delivering quality development projects that increase livability here in Frisco. That is why Frisco has been rated the No. 1 place to live, and that is why I am honored to be your mayor."
A question asked of each opponent was their opinion of how the city handled the announcement and public engagement process of the kids-focused Universal Parks & Resort theme park coming to north Frisco.
"I am the type of person that every decision we look at, how we could have done things differently?" Cheney said. "And this is one of them that if we had to do over again there would have been some different things that we did. This was the first time we have done a large private-public partnership like this with a public company that has boards of directors and a stock price. So we went into it where (Universal) wanted to run the announcement to satisfy their board. I think if we had to do it over again we would have taken more control over that process and how that was announced.
"We did a lot of community engagement, so the city council spent dozens of hours, each of us, going out and meeting people all over the community, not just reading Facebook or people that came to to us, and the opinions varied greatly depending on what audience you listen to. In the end, I do think the right decision was made. Having the conversations along the campaign trail, there were really two objections that were made, traffic and crime, and we have been able to answer those questions and now we can move the conversation to all of the positive benefits this is going to bring to the city of Frisco like $3.5 billion dollars of economic impact."
Piland commented that he did not believe the process was handled well.
"We saw that with our citizen input, the public hearings," Piland said. "I would have liked to have seen more public listening, to listen to what the people have to say versus hearing them. I do not know what forums the mayor was talking about, but I was there for the council public hearings and I have been in Cobb Hill. I have seen very few people who support that project. I think it is a good project — I think it is in the wrong location. I don't think it should have been next to Cobb Hill. I don't think it should have been next to that neighborhood, and I think the citizens that came to those public hearings were very vocal in that.
"That being said, my job as mayor, is to make Universal successful. I like to live life through the windshield, not through the rearview mirror. I think we need to learn through that process and never make that mistake again. But my job as mayor is to make Universal successful, and make sure the promises that were made to Cobb Hill are maintained, and never again change three significant items on an SUP on the night of the vote, that kills trust in our citizens."
Other topics discussed between the two mayoral candidates were concerns about traffic as the city continues to grow, along with the focus of redevelopment in downtown. Piland was also asked about the Dallas Morning News article released on April 5 detailing the nature of his departure from his role as Frisco’s fire chief in September, stating, “Former Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland had to retire or be fired because he directed changes to a mayday report to make his department look better, according to public record documents that detail an outside investigation.”
Cheney was asked about a social media post he made on March 29 from his mayoral Facebook page addressing his role in the business world and his role as an elected official. In the post, Cheney stated, “I have no business interest or representation interest in the Universal zoning case or any other projects, such as the PGA, the Star, etc.”
Frisco City Council
Taking the stage for the Frisco City Council portion of the forum were incumbent Laura Rummel and challenger Anwer Azam for Place 5.
Brian Livingston, who is running unopposed for Place 6, was not present.
Frisco ISD
The four candidates for two seats on the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees forum can be viewed in the video below. Running for the Place 4 seat is incumbent Dynette Davis and challenger Reed Bond. Running for Place 5 are Mark Hill and Susan Kershaw, who both would be first time trustees if elected.
Collin College Board of Trustees
The forum started with the eight candidates for three Collin College Board of Trustees taking the stage. Running for the Place 1 seat are incumbent Fred Moses and challenge Megan Wallace; three candidates for the Place 2 seat are incumbent Jay Saad and challengers Scott Coleman and Philip Timmons; and the three candidates for the Place 3 seat are incumbent Stacey Donald and challengers Cathie Alexander and Joe Minissale.
