Frisco Chamber forum.jpeg

On Thursday, April 13, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Frisco ISD Council of PTAs, hosted a candidate forum for those running for seats on the Collin College Board of Trustees, Frisco ISD Board of Trustees, Frisco City Council and Frisco Mayor.

At Grace Church in downtown Frisco, candidates running in local elections for Frisco Mayor, Frisco City Council, the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees and the Collin College Board of Trustees took the stage during the Frisco Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum Thursday evening.

The forum was presented in partnership with the Frisco ISD Council of PTAs, and moderated by Neil Foote, associate dean of research, external affairs and community engagement with the University of North Texas at Frisco, and Audrey Henvey, news reporter with the Frisco Enterprise and Star Local Media.

Frisco Chamber Candidate Forum - April 13th, 2023

Live from Grace Church in Frisco Square

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

