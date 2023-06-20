Tony Felker 2023.png

Tony Felker

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of long-time President/CEO Tony Felker, effective Aug. 17, 2023. The date is symbolic as it also marks Felker’s anniversary of 19 years of service to the Frisco Chamber.

“People say you should leave something better than when you found it, and I am very proud to have done just that,” said Felker. “Working with an amazing team and Board of Directors over the years, we have grown financially in operations and reserves and achieved our Five-Star Accreditation. We have also evolved into an essential community partner and are a key member of ‘Team Frisco.’ Perhaps most importantly, we also now have the most talented team we have ever had, with the entire staff and board working together to move the organization forward for the betterment of the entire community.”

