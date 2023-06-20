The Frisco Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of long-time President/CEO Tony Felker, effective Aug. 17, 2023. The date is symbolic as it also marks Felker’s anniversary of 19 years of service to the Frisco Chamber.
“People say you should leave something better than when you found it, and I am very proud to have done just that,” said Felker. “Working with an amazing team and Board of Directors over the years, we have grown financially in operations and reserves and achieved our Five-Star Accreditation. We have also evolved into an essential community partner and are a key member of ‘Team Frisco.’ Perhaps most importantly, we also now have the most talented team we have ever had, with the entire staff and board working together to move the organization forward for the betterment of the entire community.”
During his time at the Frisco Chamber, Tony congratulated almost 500 Leadership Frisco graduates over the span of 19 years, founded the Leadership Exchange Trip program, and launched the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, which has consistently produced talented middle and high school business owners who rank nationally in the Saunders Scholars Competition. He also helped lay the groundwork for what will become the Frisco Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a 501(c)(3) addition to the current organization. Felker has also been instrumental nationally, serving in various leadership roles within the industry.
“The future of the Frisco Chamber is bright,” said Board Chair Ashley Miller. “Tony has built an amazing team that is responsible for so many accomplishments, including the implementation of the strategic plan, the onboarding of the Frisco Chamber Foundation, and many others. Please join me in thanking Tony for his 19 years of service that have uniquely positioned the Frisco Chamber of Commerce as one of the top chambers in the country. Our community is better because of him. The staff and Board look forward to continuing our unprecedented momentum as we connect, grow, lead, and serve the city of Frisco.”
The board has named Christal Howard, the Frisco Chamber’s current chief operating officer, as interim Co-President/CEO effective immediately and announced a search will take place to fill the role.
“I am a huge believer that each of the past Frisco Chamber leaders was the right person at the right time to lead and grow this organization,” Felker said. “From Karen King, who was the first part-time executive, to Audie Adkins, John Land, and then to my almost 15 of the 19 years as the President/CEO. I believe the present moment is opportune for the next individual to seize the reins and take this outstanding team and the organization to new heights.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
