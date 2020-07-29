The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will provide qualifying businesses with non-contact infrared thermometers, according to a Tuesday message to businesses from chamber President and CEO Tony Felker.

According to Felker’s message, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, shipped the thermometers to the city.

“These are being distributed to support the safe reopening of essential governmental offices and essential business workplaces,” Felker stated.

Some of the thermometers have been given to the chamber, which will distribute them to businesses with a high need.

Workplaces that qualify for priority distribution include those with “essential critical infrastructure workers” that involve a large amount of person-to-person interaction.

“We expect to deplete our supply rather quickly,” Felker stated. “NCITs require AAA batteries, which are not included.”

