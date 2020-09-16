With Nov. 3 on the horizon, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce is looking to highlight elections that might impact voters more directly.
The chamber has organized two virtual candidate forums that will give community members a chance to hear from Frisco candidates for state, county, city and school district-level seats. While audience members will tune in virtually, candidates will face off in the same room to discuss why they’re the right person for their respective seats.
While the chamber has held candidate forums in the past, they are usually conducted with in-person audiences. Chris Lee, government relations manager with the chamber, said putting candidates together in the same room for these virtual events gives audience members the chance to compare candidates.
“I think that's really important, and that's something that we don't necessarily get through Zoom format or other online webinar formats,” Lee said. “That was one of the big factors in us putting together this format for a candidate forum was being able to actually compare each candidate side by side in a virtual format, still, so that we can still do our part and participate appropriately.”
Chamber President and CEO Tony Felker said they have generally seen a good reaction from candidates with regard to this year’s event format.
“But I know that from the general public, they have been very appreciative of getting that ‘in-person’ live feed from the different candidates and not having it be a Zoom-type deal, where you don't know what they may be reading or looking at or anything like that,” he said. “So it'll genuinely give you an opportunity to see them think and speak on their feet, or in their seat.”
In the 2020 election cycle, multiple local elections in Frisco feature numerous names, with seven candidates vying for one council seat, three for another and four looking to secure the same FISD Board of Trustees spot.
However, the chamber is no stranger to juggling multiple candidates. Felker said he recalled one election cycle that involved even more candidates looking to win one spot.
“In some particular races, we'll be asking all candidates involved potentially the same question,” he said. “There may be others that are directed more on an individual basis, but we will be completely fair and balanced in terms of the numbers and the types of questions.”
With an election year compiling national, state and local elections on the same ballot, Lee said the timing of the chamber’s two forums aims to make a space for giving more local elections some attention. The postponement of local elections to Nov. 3 from their original May date as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic means voters will see long ballots with local elections at the bottom.
“I think a big thing that's still going to be news to a lot of people when they walk in to cast their vote is they do not realize that it is no longer straight party voting,” Felker said.
In 2017, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law that did away with straight party voting in Texas. The November election will be the first in which Texas voters will have to choose candidates individually.
Felker cautioned against submitting incomplete ballots.
“Be sure and look all the way down and include those races that are most important to us right here on the local level and impacting our business community,” he said.
