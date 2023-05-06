Jeff Cheney will maintain his role as Frisco's mayor, according to unofficial election results from Collin and Denton counties. 

Results shared Saturday night show that Cheney garnered 55.1% of the votes in the May 6 election with 11,360 votes. Challenger Mark Piland garnered 41.9% (8,651) of the votes, and challenger Jonathan Spencer garnered 3% (619) of the votes.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments