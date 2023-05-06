Jeff Cheney will maintain his role as Frisco's mayor, according to unofficial election results from Collin and Denton counties.
Results shared Saturday night show that Cheney garnered 55.1% of the votes in the May 6 election with 11,360 votes. Challenger Mark Piland garnered 41.9% (8,651) of the votes, and challenger Jonathan Spencer garnered 3% (619) of the votes.
Here's a look at how other Frisco election results look, per unofficial results from both counties. Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
City Council Place 5
Laura Rummel will remain Frisco's Place 5 city council member after winning 85.34% (16,396) of the votes over challenger Anwer Azam. Azam garnered 14.66% of the votes, or 2,817 votes.
Bond election
The city of Frisco's bond items each garnered approval from voters. Unofficial tallies are as follows:
Frisco ISD elections
Dynette Davis will maintain her spot as Frisco ISD's Place 4 trustee, according to unofficial results. Davis garnered 55.6% of the votes, or 12,765 votes. Challenger Reed Bond gained 44.4% of the votes, or 10,203 votes.
Mark Hill will serve as the new Place 5 trustee on the board. Hill garnered 53.8% (12,271) of the votes over the 46.2% (10,530) won by opponent Susan Kershaw.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
