Frisco City Council candidates had the chance to grade the city’s COVID-19 response during a Monday evening candidate forum.
The forum, hosted by the Frisco Democratic Club, revealed a variety of perspectives from candidates on Frisco’s handling of the pandemic—answers ranged from A+ to D. While many grades stayed around the A- or B+ area, some candidates felt the city deserved either more or less criticism with regard to its pandemic response.
The ratings come as seven candidates contend for the Place 5 seat on the Frisco City Council and another three compete for the council’s Place 6 seat. Here’s how each Frisco City Council candidate graded the city on its COVID-19 response.
Place 6 candidates:
Sai Krishna
D
Krishna said the city should have an emergency action plan in place.
“We didn’t even have a convention center ready for any emergency,” he said, mentioning a convention center in New York. “We didn’t have that here. We were not prepared.”
Brian Livingston (Incumbent)
A-
Livingston, the only current city council member on the ballot for Nov. 3, said Frisco took a measured approach to the pandemic.
“I think we’ve learned a lot for our next crisis,” he said. “We’re already talking about ways to improve so if, unfortunately, this ever happens again, we can be even better.”
Sadaf Haq
B-
Haq said that, looking back, Frisco would have been best-served by moving forward on its own without waiting on county or state officials to take the lead.
“I think 2020 found us with an unprecedented health crisis, which I believe state and national authorities spent too long kicking the can on critical decisions down to local officials,” she said.
Place 5 candidates
Ram Majji
B+
Majji said he would be looking at how to reduce the number of new cases and limit mortality, as well as how to protect high-risk groups.
“Those are things I kind of did not see,” he said. “I would be actually looking at doing those things.”
Hava Johnston
C
Johnston said she has been critical of current members of the City Council and members of the public on their treatment of the pandemic.
“Our city prioritized reopening over saving lives, and many of the Frisco officials have completely failed to lead by example, including our mayor,” she said “We see photographs of them every day at public events constantly displaying a sheer disregard for safety.”
Dan Stricklin
No grade
Stricklin did not participate in the forum.
Rob Cox
B+
Cox said gathering information was difficult in the first 60 to 90 days of the pandemic, and that bringing in Mark Gamber, the city’s medical director and public health authority, was a good thing for the City Council to do.
“I think we had a lack of information, a lack of processes to follow to deal with this crisis,” he said. “What I think the city has done a really good job in is transitioning from the initial shock of that to trying to help people.”
Josh Meek
A+
Meek praised the city’s distribution of funding and communication in the midst of the pandemic.
“The county and the state and our federal government may not have done the best job, but I will tell you here in the city of Frisco, we are one of the best communities in the nation to be dealing with a crisis like this, and I give it an A+,” he said. “No doubt.”
Laura Rummel
B
Rummel said much of what the city struggled with was out of its control. She also said she felt there were many things that could be done for businesses.
“We should be a lot more open with and to be able to help them generate revenue again,” she said. “But some of those restrictions were hand tied from a state level, still.”
Ruan Meintjes
A-
Meintjes said he would give Frisco a great grade for how it responded in the early days of the pandemic. He also said local control was critical as reopening efforts continued
“I understand we’re following state guidance at this point, but I am all in favor of granting as much liberty as possible so that those of us who can work can go to work, and those who need to take care and stay home and be safe can do that as well,” he said.
