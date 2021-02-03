Frisco virtual
Video still courtesy of city of Frisco

The Frisco City Council convened on Tuesday evening for what Mayor Jeff Cheney said was its first ever virtual meeting.

The meeting was scheduled as a regular City Council meeting. An emergency supplement to the meeting agenda published to the city website stated that a quorum was unable to meet in one physical location.

“An emergency and urgent public necessity exists because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult or impossible for a quorum of the City Council to convene at one physical location in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the emergency supplement stated.

Members of the public could still attend the meeting in person by visiting the City Council Chambers or by using a dial-in phone number. They could also email comments to City Secretary Kristi Morrow.

However, Frisco City Council members and some city staff members joined the meeting virtually. Other city staff members attended the meeting in the City Council Chambers.

The City Council’s work session scheduled for earlier that day had been cancelled, according to the city website.

The meeting’s virtual format resulted in the City Council postponing one of its regular agenda items — a consideration to adopt an ordinance that would update personnel policies to include a new workers compensation policy, a new return to work policy and a revised Americans with Disabilities Act policy.

“I have had a request from our city manager to table this item to the next meeting just with some of the technology difficulties,” Cheney said. “We know we want this to be a robust discussion.”

The item was tabled to the City Council’s next meeting.

The City Council’s move online comes after a two-day in-person Winter Work Session that took place on Friday and Saturday at The Grove at Frisco Commons, where the city discussed a variety of topics including its top priorities for 2021.

The city of Frisco did not respond to a request for comment regarding the virtual meeting format.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments