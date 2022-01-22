Frisco locals have until Feb. 18 to file for candidacy in a local election.

In May, Frisco residents will elect two city council members and three Frisco ISD Board of Trustees members. The candidate filing period for the positions opened Wednesday and will close on Feb. 18.

Frisco City Council places 2 and 4 are up for election in May. Those interested in running should download and save the candidate packet available on the city’s website. Questions should go to the Frisco City Secretary by emailing citysec@friscotexas.gov or calling 972-292-5020.

Three candidates will compete for Frisco City Council seat in special election Three candidates will compete for the Place 5 spot on the Frisco City Council in a January e…

Frisco ISD School Board places 1, 2 and 3 are up for election in May. Candidates should turn in applications for a place on the ballot to FISD Administration, Office of the Superintendent, 5515 Ohio Drive, Frisco, TX 75035 or by emailing crutchem@friscoisd.org. Applications for a place on the ballot should be in writing, signed and sworn to by the candidate before a person authorized to administer an oath and dated. More information is available on the district website.

The last day to register to vote in the May election is April 7. Early voting is scheduled to run from April 25-May 3. Election day is May 7.