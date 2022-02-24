Councilwoman Shona Huffman has announced that she will not be running for re-election to the Frisco City Council due to a cancer diagnosis.
“It is said that a cancer diagnosis forces you to prioritize what is important in life,” she said in a Thursday morning statement. “You look around and realize the fight you have and what really matters. After talking with my doctors yesterday and praying with my family about the complicated road in battling cancer that is before me, I have made the decision to resign my seat on council effective March 15th and will be withdrawing as a candidate for re-election. The time and energy that this campaign will take will only make my cancer fight more difficult.”
Huffman was elected to the Frisco City Council in 2016 and then re-elected in 2019.
“Serving the residents of Frisco has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Huffman stated. “In my time on council, I have tried to thoughtfully consider decisions based on the needs of the entire community and our ability to thrive in the future. While others may have disagreed with some of my decisions, I stand by them. For me it was never personal or politics, it was about trying to do the right thing”.
She had filed to run for re-election in the upcoming May 7 city election.
“I am actually running to a fight that only I can do,” Huffman stated. “For now, it is time for me to step back. And choosing my health and my family is a choice I will never regret making. #stronglikeshona”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.