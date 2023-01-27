top 10.jpg

The Frisco City Council's 2023 Winter Work Session included a discussion about Grand Park.  

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The Frisco City Council has outlined its top 10 priorities for 2023.

The list came at the end of a two-day winter work session focused on visioning and strategizing for the city’s future.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments