The Frisco City Council has outlined its top 10 priorities for 2023.
The list came at the end of a two-day winter work session focused on visioning and strategizing for the city’s future.
The priorities listed Friday are:
Master planning of Grand Park
Performing arts center
Frisco reinvestment-Assets
World Cup 2026
Trail connectivity and parks activation
Tourism and entertainment
Downtown 2040 vision
PGA
Roads and Infrastructure 2040 vision
Community engagement.
A final draft of the list is slated to come before the council for final approval at a later meeting.
“It was clear that 2023 is going to be a busy year in Frisco,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said Friday, “One of the busiest years that we’ve ever had, from PGA Frisco being the largest resort that’s being built in the country right now, opening that with the retail district, hosting our first golf tournament, the music awards that are coming here, so some marquee events, and then we’re looking way out into the future. So 2026 and what that means with the World Cup, how do we become a global city and use that as a launching pad for that, and then all the way out to 2040. We want to be delivering to the citizens what our downtown vision is going to look like upon buildout and all the investments that we’re making and asking them to make. And then what is our transportation plan? We’re hearing from many residents about, ‘Do we have a plan in place for this growth?’ and we do, but we want to continue to look at that and make sure that on buildout, we can accommodate all the growth that’s happening.”
Cheney noted that the priorities are not listed in any particular order.
“So they’re just 10 priorities, and they don’t take our attention away from our core priorities,” he said. “Our core priorities are always going to be public safety, financial health, all those types of things. But these are things that we want to continue to push Frisco forward with and continue to improve with is what these are.”
