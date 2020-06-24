The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend extending commission term limits to three consecutive terms or nine consecutive years.
The recommendation will go to the Frisco City Council, which will vote on the proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance that would allow for the term limit change.
Commission members currently can serve up to two three-year terms and are appointed by the City Council. The proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance include extending the term limits to three consecutive three-year terms or nine consecutive years, whichever is less.
The recommended change comes as an effort to keep experience for a longer period of time on the commission, according to a staff report from the commission’s May 26 meeting. The proposed change would also make the term limits consistent with that of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation board members, according to the report.
In addition, the proposed zoning ordinance amendments state that a commissioner’s term can be extended beyond those new limits by a three-fourths vote of the City Council. The amendments also state that commissioners can be reappointed to the commission for another three terms or nine years after one year off the commission as long as the commissioner's term had not already been extended by a three-fourths vote of the council.
Commission Chairman Rob Cox said the term extension would not necessarily guarantee commission members to anything beyond the initial term they are appointed to.
“As City Council changes, Planning and Zoning members can change,” he said.
Cox brought up the complexity of zoning and legal liability related to zoning decisions. He also mentioned former commission Chairman Bobby Roberti, who served on the commission from 2012 to 2018.
“There is a lot of knowledge that when people like Bobby Roberti leave, and other folks leave, that goes with them,” Cox said, “and it takes, I think, a good two years to learn this role in terms of how to best protect the city, the citizens and so forth.”
One person, Roger Mudd, sent a letter to the commission members against the term limit extension.
“These term limits have been put in place with the intention of increasing participation among city residents and to help prevent any long-term bias or favoritism with developers that would not be in the public’s interest,” Mudd stated.
Mudd did not speak at Tuesday’s meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.