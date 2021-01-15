Frisco city leaders have taken to Facebook to address the public after the pastor of a Frisco church made headlines for a service during which he told congregants to keep their weapons loaded in the coming days.
Brandon Burden, a former Frisco City Council candidate and lead pastor at Frisco’s Kingdom Life Church, urged congregants during a Jan. 10 service to stock up on food and water in the days running up to Jan. 20, the date of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
He also recommended that they get a shortwave radio and have their weapons loaded and said there was a chance for a “national blackout.”
“I do believe in the second amendment,” Burden said. “We are locked and loaded at the Burden house. Don’t be stupid. If somebody comes up in your yard, don’t shoot them in the yard. You will go to jail. If they break down your door and come in your house, the castle doctrine protects you, you can shoot them in your house. I would not encourage you to shoot them in the lawn.”
The “practical wisdom” came at the tail end of a 90-minute church service during which Burden discussed national politics.
“‘They have the city under siege,’ the Lord says,” Burden said midway through the service. “‘My angels have the city of Washington D.C. under siege.’”
Burden also described an “executive order” from heaven that President Donald Trump would be in office for eight years.
The service, which is no longer available on the church’s Facebook page, has been saved by other internet users and shared on YouTube.
In a post sharing an article about Burden’s remarks, Councilman Will Sowell said he had been a Republican his entire life and that he had been a deacon in a Baptist church.
“The things happening now and being said now are not based in scripture,” he stated, “and certainly are not good for Frisco. Nor are they based on the core principles of the Republican Party.”
Sowell added that he disagreed with calls to come together for unity.
“I should not have to compromise my value set for false unity,” he stated. “We can disagree, we can debate. Let the marketplace of ideas win. Just be civil about it.”
Sowell was not the only Frisco council member who took to Facebook that night.
“To be very clear — the words that have been spoken by a certain religious leader in Frisco are dangerous,” Councilwoman Shona Huffman stated Thursday evening. “To suggest violence as an answer or a response to contested elections is flat out wrong."
She said there was no reason or justification for doing so.
“And I don’t believe the founding fathers would think so either,” she said. “And it’s certainly time we stopped using Christianity as the defense of all things abhorrent to Christianity,” she said.
In an online post, Councilman Brian Livingston stated that while his preferred candidate did not win, he wanted America to be successful.
“As a citizen and a Frisco city councilman, I am saddened by the negative attention Frisco is receiving nationally,” he stated. “Under no circumstance would I ever condone violence as a way to protest election results.”
He called for the city, state and country to “drop the rhetoric on both sides.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.