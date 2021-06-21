The city of Frisco has announced that its first and only city manager, George Purefoy, is projected to retire in June 2022.
The announcement comes as the city works through leadership changes in the city manager’s office, including Deputy City Manager Nell Lange’s retirement and the return of Ron Patterson, who has been serving as the city’s Economic Development Corporation president, to Frisco City Hall as a deputy city manager.
According to a city press release, Purefoy asked Patterson to return to City Hall because of both the city manager’s own projected retirement and Lange’s retirement.
Patterson announced his return to the position during a State of the City luncheon on June 15.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Frisco with this return to the City Manager’s Office. I am very blessed to be part of such a great team of professionals,” Patterson said in a press release.
Monday marks Patterson’s first day in his new role, which Purefoy said Patterson is "more than experienced" to take on, according to a press release.
“Plus, he brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to take economic development to a higher level by aligning the city’s engineering and planning efforts with the work being done by the FEDC staff,” Purefoy added.
Patterson is slated to oversee the Development Services, Engineering Services and Economic Development departments.
“When I do leave, this alignment provides a great performer with the knowledge of what’s been done in the past to provide the new city manager the best structure for success,” Purefoy said.
Purefoy has been Frisco's city manager since 1987.
Jason Ford has taken on the role of Frisco EDC president. Ford served as the corporation’s vice president starting in May 2019.
Lange’s last day with the city was June 18. She worked in public service for 39 years, including 20 in Frisco. Under her leadership, the city garnered the highest municipal bond ratings given by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, a city press release stated. Frisco also received the Texas State Comptroller’s Gold and Platinum Leadership Circle Awards multiple times for transparency efforts during Lange’s time with the city.
“Back in 2001, then-Assistant City Manager Curtis Hawk came to me and candidly shared his assessment of our finances, adding we needed a seasoned professional to take Frisco to the next level,” Purefoy said. “A few months later, he recommended we hire Nell as the finance director. Hawk’s recommendation was spot on about Nell being the best person to lead Frisco to financial excellence.”
Lange administered the city’s annual budget and debt service and oversaw multiple departments and key city services including Financial Services, Purchasing, Building Services, Human Resources and the City Secretary’s Office, a press release stated.
“The personnel Nell has brought on board over the years have proven what a great leader she is,” Purefoy said. “As great of a leader as she’s been for Frisco, Nell is an even better person. She will be sorely missed, but we wish her the absolute best as she goes forward.”
Lange was promoted to assistant city manager in March 2007. She was promoted to deputy city manager in January.
“I feel so blessed to have spent the last 20 years of my career here at the city of Frisco,” Lange stated. “It has been an amazing time, watching this city grow into the organization it is today. I have worked with some very talented people and learned a lot along the way. I met a lot of people, developed many friendships and have thoroughly enjoyed working here.”
