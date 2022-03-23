On Tuesday evening, Frisco Centennial High School administration informed parents of its students that a member of its teaching and coaching staff, Kerry Riley, passed away after a battle with COVID.
Wrote Travis Zambiasi, principal at Frisco Centennial High School, in an e-mail to parents which was provided by Frisco ISD to the Frisco Enterprise: "Many of you know of Coach Riley’s battle with COVID and have supported the Riley family. Our thoughts go out to the Riley family and loved ones at this time."
Zambiasi stated in the email to parents that school administration would be informing students Wednesday morning during the school day.
Riley was a history teacher and an assistant coach with the wrestling team. A post on the Centennial Titan Wrestling page stated Riley is survived by his wife, Natalie, and their young daughter, Maura, and son, Logan, who was born on March 17, 2022.
Riley is originally from Roswell, New Mexico, and attended Roswell High School, the post states. He earned his degree at New Mexico State University. He taught and coached in the Fort Worth, Bryan and Frisco school districts. He coach wrestling at Frisco Centennial High School for several years as head JV coach and was a varsity coach with head coach Jake Jackson.
