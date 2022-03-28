Karen White has lived in Frisco for 16 years and owns her own business, Oasis Accents, in the city. She was one of multiple women who have been featured on the “LeadHERS of Frisco” podcast, produced by City Council Member Angelia Pelham that aims to highlight female leaders in Frisco during Women’s History Month.
How did you get in your line of work?
After spending 25 years in corporate America, I followed my passion of opening a retail store out of my love for decorating. Today, Oasis Accents sells original artwork from over 20 local artists, and high-quality, hand-embellished prints. We also carry a beautiful array of accessories, sculptures, florals, and gifts.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Fulfilling my dream of becoming a small business owner.
Tell us about your role in the Frisco community.
I’m a small business owner in Frisco, so it’s important to me to be involved in the community. I serve on the Board of Directors for both Frisco YMCA and NTX Community Giving Foundation.
Tell us about your experience on the "LeadHERS of Frisco" podcast.
I enjoyed Angelia Pelham’s new podcast series for Women’s History Month, “The Real LeadHERs of Frisco”. It was an opportunity to have a rich discussion with amazing women leaders in Frisco about the meaning of personal branding and how that factors into both our personal and professional lives.
What does it mean to you to be a "leadHER" of Frisco?
For me being a “LeadHER” of Frisco is about leading by example and sharing my experiences with others so that they can benefit from my learnings in their own journey.
Are you a native Texan?
I was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and left to go to college and never moved back. I’ve lived in Texas for 16 years, so in another year it will be the longest place that I’ve ever lived.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Spending summers in Barbados with my cousins.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Kotta Sushi in the Shops at Starwood in Frisco.
What's your favorite movie?
“Men of Honor” with Cuba Gooding Jr. and Robert DeNiro.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have one sister who is an attorney and lives in Chicago. My nephew works at Facebook and my niece attends Columbia University; both of them live in New York.
What are your hobbies?
I love decorating, traveling and cooking.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My iPhone, but champagne is a close second.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I hate pumping gas and checking the mail.
