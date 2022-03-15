Marla Roe has served as executive director of Visit Frisco since 2004. She has over 38 years of experience in hospitality and tourism, and she has seen Frisco’s CVB grow alongside the city.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’m a native Texan, grew up in the Rio Grande Valley, but have been in the DFW area since 1984. I am married, have two girls, one grandson and a new kitten that is currently destroying everything in my home.
How did you get in your line of work?
When I finished college, I moved to Dallas with my best friend and a friend of my dad’s help me get my first job in a hotel. I’ve been in the hospitality and tourism industry for more than 38 years.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Coming to Frisco to open the Convention & Visitors Bureau!
What brought you to Frisco?
I was looking to advance my career and kept hearing about all that was happening in Frisco. I went from a CVB with a $3.5 million dollar budget to one that was $275,000 my first year here. It was a little scary, but the city has been so incredibly supportive. Thankfully, our department has grown right along with the city.
Are you a native Texan?
Yes, I grew up in Brownsville, Texas and still have family in the Valley.
Family vacations, especially at a ranch out in West Texas near Big Bend. No TV, radio or phones out there. Just us enjoying the land.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I am a foodie and have so many favorites! I will say the one place we go to a lot is Tru Fire Kitchen.
What's your favorite movie?
I have three “go to” chick flicks – Pride & Prejudice, Sense & Sensibility and Mama Mia.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband Jim and I have been married almost 20 years. My oldest daughter Meagan is a social worker in LA and about to get her clinical license. My youngest daughter Madeline works in the hospitality business and has a son, Elijah, who will turn three soon. Being a grandparent is awesome!
What are your hobbies?
I love to cook, read, work out and travel.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Probably my iPad.
