Geneva Polster moved to Frisco in 2000. By 2006, she was serving the city two miles down the road from her home as administrative assistant to the Frisco Mayor and Council. In her role, she worked with visionaries who helped shape Frisco. Today, she serves in a role that she loves even more: volunteering with key Frisco organizations that support the community.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have been married to my high school sweetheart for 36 years this July. I’ve been lucky to have had some amazing jobs in my lifetime, but the one I enjoy the most is my current one—a volunteer.
What brought you to Frisco?
In 2000, my husband and his business partner wanted to move their company to the DFW area. We visited a few times and fell in love with Frisco. At the time, we had school-aged children and FISD was top-rated, so there was no question on where we decided to live.
How did you become administrative assistant to the Frisco Mayor and Council? What are some memories that stick out from your time in that role?
In 2006, I saw the job listing on our Frisco cable channel (yes, that was a thing). I was working for Collin College in their Foundation office at their McKinney campus, and the job at City Hall was only two miles from my home. I didn’t have any municipal experience but am thankful that former Mayor Mike Simpson and Deputy City Manager Henry Hill gave me the opportunity. I learned so much during my 10.5 years working in the City Manager's office, and I believe I met most of Frisco in this role. My favorite memories are serving the citizens of Frisco and the co-workers I shared my daily life with. Every day brought something new and challenging, and I was able to work closely with many of Frisco’s legends who had the vision for what our city is today.
Your service includes being on the board of the Frisco Education Foundation. What is that experience like?
I am about to start my 8th year serving on the FEF board. Education is one of the most important aspects of our lives, and I love being able to help raise money that goes directly back into the district for our teachers and students. The FEF staff is amazing, and I love working alongside them.
What has been your favorite moment serving on the board of Frisco Family Services?
My favorite moment serving on the board of FFS is being hands-on and seeing the true impact the agency is making on our community. Their staff is awesome, and I love being a part of their effort to help others.
Are you a native Texan?
Yes, I was born in Amarillo and moved to Waco at a very young age. I attended La Vega ISD from K-12 then moved to College Station in 1987, Beaumont in 1992, Sugarland in 1994 and Frisco in 2000.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Being the youngest child in my family, I enjoyed the time spent alone with my mother while my brother and sister were in school. My mother passed away in 1998, so I cherish ALL the memories I had with her.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I am not a foodie, but I do like traditional Tex-Mex. You can find me at Chuy’s, Blue Goose or Uncle Julio’s.
What's your favorite movie?
I’m an ’80s girl and could watch “The Breakfast Club” every day. My favorite “classic” movie is “Gone with the Wind.”
Tell our readers about your family.
Brian and I have two grown children who graduated from Frisco High School and Wakeland High School. They both live out of state, so all our time at home is spent with our two spoiled dogs.
What are your hobbies?
I love to read, travel the world and binge watch way too much TV.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My toothbrush!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I have held a human heart in my hands!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.