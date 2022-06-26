Traces of Jason Young's impact can be seen across Frisco. After 17 years in corporate America, he became the creator and owner of Verona Villa, a special event venue that hosts a variety of events and that has helped nonprofits raise over $2 million since 2016. He also runs programming for the Nack Theater in Frisco's Rail District and was most recently appointed chairman of the Frisco Arts Foundation.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am from Calabasas, California and moved to Frisco in 2004. I have a host of businesses that are focused on providing excellent service experiences including Verona Villa (we operate Eventi Venue at The Patios at the Rail and Nack Theater), Jason Young Allstate Agency and am a partner in a few other hospitality projects here in Frisco. I am proud to have served on the board of Visit Frisco since 2011 and am the newly elected board chair of Frisco Arts Foundation.
What brought you to the Frisco community?
Much like the City of Frisco, my Frisco story starts with the mall — Stonebriar Centre. In 2004, I worked for Nordstrom and after several assignments around Southern California and Las Vegas I was given an opportunity to move to North Texas to be a buyer for the men’s area. My office was at the Dallas Galleria, and a coworker lived in Grayhawk. While visiting his family one day, I found a spec home I loved in Eldorado Fairways. As luck would have it, I ended up being named the General Manager for Nordstrom Stonebriar Centre and held that position for about six years until April 2014.
What has been your favorite event to host at Verona Villa?
When I worked at Nordstrom, I was asked to relocate around the country several times. I met my wife here, loved the community and needed a reason to stay which was a catalyst to creating and building Verona Villa. We have been fortunate to host hundreds of amazing events over the year and while it would be impossible to pick one favorite, I would have to say hosting the Kid’s Shouldn’t Have Cancer Gala was extremely special to me. It was a beautiful, fun event and working with the Wade family in honor of their brave, amazing son Jonny is something I think about often.
Verona Villa has helped nonprofits raise over $2 million since 2016. Why is that important to you?
When I built the venue, a pastor friend described my new business early on as like a well. He said wherever a well is, life tends to pop up around that water source and he predicted I would be amazed at what came our way. He was so right. I had no idea how the opportunity to support and work with non-profits would become so much a part of my being. Of course, we cannot do them all for free (which can be tough because I am asked for that daily, lol) but it is so gratifying to work with so many amazing people to support their efforts. From education, health issues, food insecurity, to you name it — the needs in our community and world are great. I am very proud of my team’s efforts, especially our Venue Director Makenzie McCormick, to pour our hearts in to each and every one.
How did you get involved with the Nack Theater? How has the experience been so far?
In December of 2019 I kept hearing about Donny Churchman and his Nack Development. I reached out just to learn more and by coincidence he attended a wedding at Verona Villa that same weekend. We formed a quick bond as I shared his vision for development and positively impacting the communities we live in and serve. I was instantly enamored with Nack Theater, which he had built truly for the community. I was excited to be able to work with him to bring it to life, and after COVID-19 put live entertainment on the back burner, we are excited to be working to bring good old fashioned entertainment to our community. I also loved the sentimentality of the name Nack, as it was named after his maternal Grandmother. Love of family is a big part of our collaboration.
Tell us about Frisco's Got Talent!
I had double knee replacement on Valentine’s Day (yes, I am that romantic) which had me laid up in a recliner for the better part of a month. While there, I thought it would be fun to put together Frisco’s Got Talent. I reached out to who I viewed as my local celebrities (former MLB star and local Entrepreneur/Philanthropist Torii Hunter; DFW Publisher for Community Impact Newspaper Christal Howard and Apple Blvd Boutique’s Katie Apple) to be judges, and we were off and running. We had our Live Audition Shows with 20 acts and it was a true blast. We picked 11 acts for our Live Finale (which took place on Saturday.) We (had) a speed painter, comedian, dancer, a band of 11-13 year olds that ROCKS, singer/song writers, vocalists — so much local talent!
What do you hope to accomplish as the newest Frisco Arts Foundation chair?
This summer I was literally handed the baton from Tammy Meinershagen to be the new board chair of Frisco Arts Foundation. The first reason I agreed was because we have an amazing team of board members and we truly operate as one. It is not about me or them — it is about supporting art organizations, artists, patrons and the audience. I hope that together we can continue to support our burgeoning art community and we are positioned to help drive the private efforts in any potential public/private opportunities that come our way.
How do you view the role of the arts in the Frisco community?
When I was growing up, playing basketball was a huge part of my life up through college. When I worked for Nordstrom, I would hear many leaders with sports analogies and oftentimes there were many blank stares in return. I realized in that time that while a lot of people love sports, not everyone did. Contrarily, the arts touch all of us. From the clothes we wear, the food we eat, the music we listen to, the devices we use — art is a part of all of our daily lives whether we realize it or not. I also find that our world is sorely in need of opportunities to bring us together and I’m not aware of anything more unifying than the arts. The arts provide inspiration to our children, and all of us and what an opportunity we have to build off all the people who have worked so hard over the years to properly recognize the role of arts and culture in Frisco. There is huge momentum and I look forward to see what is to come.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
A theme song for me would have to be Jason Mraz's “I Won’t Give Up.” The lyrics "Well I won’t give up on us, Even if the skies get rough, I’m giving you all my love, I’m still looking up” and “Our differences they do a lot to teach us how to use the tools and gifts we got, yeah we got a lot at stake” really speak to me.
Do you have a favorite area restaurant?
This. Is. Tough. I love TruFire, anything Simms family (J. Theodore, Rare Books Bar, Monarch Stag & The Glen), and since I am a part of two new restaurants coming to The Rail District from San Diego — Giaola’s Italian Kitchen and Alejandra’s Mexican Cuisine — I love them in advance and hope others will too. Also, Board & Bread is a must for charcuterie for events and their new charcuterie wine bar opening this fall also in The Rail District is another new fav I can’t wait for!
Tell our readers about your family.
I have been married to my wife Christy for 11 years and we have an 8-year-old daughter named Cambria. My grandfather passed away when I was 10 and is buried in Cambria, California and I always thought that would be a great name for a daughter. I think I shared that with Christy on our first date (yeah, a little creepy for a first date) and when we saw in the sonogram we were having a baby girl we just smiled. I also have six awesome brothers and sisters that live in Switzerland, Atlanta, Denver and Los Angeles but the distance doesn’t prevent us from loving each other fiercely. I have two nieces and two nephews from my siblings and three nephews from Christy’s sister. My mom and stepdad live in Chicago, and my dad and stepmom live in Southlake. Christy’s family is in Fort Worth, where she was born.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be that I was a #girldad, a loving husband/son/sibling/friend, and someone who did his best to love his neighbor through my actions, words and where I invest my time and treasure.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
