Kim Kao serves as the president of Frisco Moms Care, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that aims to enhance the community through local service projects, promoting hospitality and goodwill through acts of kindness, and providing socialization among a sisterhood of moms.
“I run the day to day operations of the nonprofit overseeing the needs-based applications, and then fulfilling clothing orders, emergency food boxes, and utility bill assistance to those who qualify,” Kao says. “I am also one of the admins of the Facebook group Frisco Moms Squad, the Facebook group connected to the nonprofit, where almost 12,000 active members can connect with other local moms in a safe, welcoming environment for advice, friendship and support.”
How did you get involved in Frisco Moms Care?
In 2015, while pregnant with my son and new to Frisco, I joined the Facebook group Frisco Moms Squad, run by Frisco Moms Care. I loved the community in the group and they helped prepare and support me during that huge change in my life. I was also immediately drawn to the work this nonprofit was doing, helping and supporting families in need, so I joined as a general volunteer. I served on all the various committees in Frisco Moms Care from social to service to fundraising and then joined the board of directors a little over a year ago.
What's been your favorite moment with the organization to date?
It is very difficult to pinpoint a favorite moment as there have been many great moments over the past seven years. I think my fondest past memories have dealt with our Sweetheart Project and Mother’s Day Project. For Sweetheart we adopt women in the community who have lost a spouse or child within the last year as our Valentine. I’ve had the honor to hand those baskets full of goodies to those women and it fills your heart like no other. My own mother was a recipient of the Sweetheart this year and to see her smile on such a difficult day was incredible. For Mother’s Day, we drop off little gift baskets to moms with babies in the NICU/PICU. I’ll never forget the mom who told me that it was her first official Mother’s Day and how without the baby home she didn’t feel like she could call herself a mother. I’d like to think that our gift basket made her rethink that and treat herself a little.
I will say that I am really excited for our expansion and growth these next few months. We were recently powered by another amazing nonprofit, Trusted World, and this is going to allow us to expand the number of families that we help and the area in which we can do that. We can now fill those gaps of need with emergency food boxes, clothing and hygiene in not only Frisco, but more cities in Collin and Denton County. We are also able to still provide emergency utility bill assistance to those located in Frisco and Little Elm.
What is it like being a mom in Frisco?
Fantastic! I may be a little biased since I never want to leave, but Frisco has everything a mom could want. The schools are amazing and the community itself can not be beat. Frisco has that small town feel while having all the positives of a big city such as great parks and entertainment. The Facebook group, Frisco Moms Squad, helps me to stay up to date on where to go and if I ever have an emergency I know those ladies have my back.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I was raised right next door to Frisco in Lewisville, Texas
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Friday night football games with my dad! We never missed a Lewisville High School football game when I was growing up. Even the years that one of my three brothers were not playing, we still went to every home and away game.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Frisco Diner is one of my favorites. They are locally owned and you always feel welcome when you step through their doors. If breakfast food is your thing then this is the place to be!
What's your favorite movie?
Anything Disney!! My first theater movie was when my dad took me and my brothers to see The Lion King. I love all the princesses and Sleeping Beauty was my favorite.
Tell our readers about your family.
My parents met while stationed in Germany both serving in the Army.
My grandparents, uncles, and brother have all served in the military as well. I have three brothers and I was the only girl (definitely made me a Daddy’s girl). My husband and I have three children. Brooks is 19 years old, Thomas is 7 years old, and Juliet is 3 years old. We moved to Frisco 7 years ago because it is an amazing place to raise a family and for our oldest to attend the great schools.
What are your hobbies?
When I am not working for the nonprofit or taxi driving my kids around town, I love reading and playing video games. I typically always have an audio book playing on my ear bud. My husband and I met playing video games and he went on to become a game developer, so gaming is a huge part of our life.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A phone to call for help! I’m definitely an extrovert and a city girl so I would absolutely dread being left alone.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I do not like chocolate! Just never been a big sweets fan and it seems to shock everyone when I say I do not like chocolate.
