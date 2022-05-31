Peter Burns moved to Frisco with his family after from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service. Today, he’s a familiar face around the community: his history includes serving as Program Manager of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy, and as a board member with organizations including the Frisco Public Art board, Frisco Chamber of Commerce, Frisco Education Foundation and Junior Achievement of Dallas. He also serves on the Leadership Frisco Advisory Council.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born in Kingston, Jamaica then moved to New York City at the age of 12 with my family. After graduating from high school, I worked for the New York District attorney’s office before joining the Army. I developed my sense of service and leadership skills while serving in the Army. After retiring from the Army, I started working for a telecom company where I developed my business acumen and entrepreneurship skills. I later retired from the telecom company after 20-plus years of service and launched a small logistics company. I enjoy serving my community and in my church. I am a member of multiple boards that focus on our youth, business, health care, arts and education throughout the metroplex. Beyond my personal and professional accomplishments, my true passion is encouraging the next generation of leaders by encouraging a sense of community and leadership accountability.
What brought you to Frisco?
We moved to Frisco after retiring from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service. We looked for a home all over the metroplex but settled on Frisco. I was working for a telecom company that was headquarters in Plano, and my wife was working in McKinney. Frisco became a refuge from work and fun place to come home to because of all the changes we were experienced through all the growth and excitement going on in and around the city.
How did you get involved in Frisco's Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!)?
YEA! was introduced to the Frisco Chamber through the US Chamber of Commerce. The program was then introduced to me while serving as Chair of Leadership Frisco. The Frisco Chamber president, Tony Felker, then secured a partnership with Frisco ISD and Frisco Economic Development Corporation. However, the chamber board’s approval was contingent on the program being run by volunteers. I was fortunate to recruit Kevin Thompson and Keith Britton who agreed to support our efforts launching the program. We are proud to say that we are the only YEA! program globally being run by volunteers. It has been a joy introducing entrepreneurship to middle and high school students for the past 12 years. We have had the privilege to see young CEOs launch successful business ventures, generate revenue for their ideas, hire employees and won regional and national awards and recognitions. It has truly been a blessing for me to watch them start out as a student and transition in confident young CEOs of their own business ventures.
What has been your favorite moment working with YEA?
There are so many moments to think about however, it is the confidence you see in the young CEOs after they pitch their ideas to our investors and receive funding to launch their business ventures. Those moments are priceless because you can see the confidence they now have in themselves and their business ideas. They get to see their hard work starting to pay off, and now they are confident and ready to take on more challenges. It is hard to put into words unless you are there to see the transformation for yourself.
Tell us about your time with the Frisco Education Foundation.
I have had the honor and privilege of serving the foundation for many years in various capacities such as advisory council member, Board Member, Board President and Chair for Mindbender Academy, a Science, Technology, Engineer, Arts and Math (STEAM) camp focused on introducing middle school age students to the various careers’ opportunities in STEAM. The foundation serves our students and educators through scholarships for graduating seniors, special education program through our partners in education programs and initiatives and the grant for great ideas initiatives for our educators and staff.
Why do you think it's important to invest in Frisco's youth?
This is a very good question because most people think of our youth as our future. I think we should change that mindset and think of them as our NOW! I say that because, as a member of the community, we must be willing to invest our time, talent and resources to bring our expertise and industry into the classroom. Our involvement in our schools will enhance the lessons being taught by our educators. It is through those interactions with our youth, real learning take place while we help student learn how to take risk, get comfortable outside of their comfort zone and excel at things they didn’t think they could before. That is the reason for investing our time, talents and resources in our youth.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Building a bicycle from scratch. I grew up in Kingston, Jamaica. We had to scratch and scrape for whatever we wanted as it related to extracurricular activities. I remember doing odd jobs to raise money to buy the parts I needed to build that bicycle. It was a great feeling that gave me sense of accomplishment knowing I could build anything from scratch. It is a skill I’ve taken with me throughout my career. I have always felt I could take anything apart and in most cases put it back together if necessary.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
WOW! There are so many choices here in Frisco and the surrounding area. If I have to choose one, it would be Frisco Diner for breakfast. I typically don’t like to use a menu when it is time for breakfast. They do an outstanding job just preparing what I have a taste for at that moment. It is a great atmosphere with a friendly staff, with excellent service and great food.
What's your favorite movie?
“The Hunt for Red October.” It reminds me of my time serving in the military and all the complexity of a team working together to solve a problem under intense situations.
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife Dana and I are a Christian family who serve in our Church and the community. We have three children and three grandchildren. Our children live in various cities in Texas. My wife and daughter have also served in the U.S Army.
What are your hobbies?
I really enjoy traveling and learning about historical places. If I am not traveling, I enjoy serving with young people. It is something I believe I received from my parents. I saw how they took care of the many people that came in and out of our lives while we were growing up.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A tent. I really don’t enjoy sleeping on the ground or out in the elements. I feel I could handle anything else that came my way as long as I have a comfortable place to get some rest.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I learned how to ski while living in Germany and could ski backwards while teaching someone how to ski. That is coming from someone who was born on an island in the Caribbean.
